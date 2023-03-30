How every MLB team will tank their seasons and break their fans' hearts in 2023

How every MLB team will tank their seasons and break their fans' hearts in 2023

You might feel good about your team on Opening Day, but you'd be wrong

Julie DiCaro
 and Sam Fels
Happy Opening Day!
Image: Getty Images

You can all give up the Rogers Hornsby quotes, already. We made it Opening Day, when hope springs eternal for millions of MLB fans across the country, a least for a few days/weeks. We’d all love to believe that our team has as much of a chance of winning the World Series as any other but, realistically, that’s completely untrue. Some of these teams have a slight chance of doing... something. But many of these teams have no chance of doing anything, and it’s better you know that now and begin the aching, laborious process of acceptance, rather than bothering with denial and bargaining and whatever all those other stages are.

With that in mind, here are the ways every MLB team will sabotage their own success and break their fans’ hearts this season.

Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson.
Image: Getty Images

The team is demoralized by the owner downgrading from charter plane to prop plane, then to bus, being forced to use a motorboat engine for whirlpool, and the bombing of every road between Norfolk and Baltimore to keep Grayson Rodriguez from ever reaching Camden Yards.

Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers
Image: Getty Images

Three words: Throwbacks with collars.

New York Yankees

Aaron Judge
Image: Getty Images

Aaron Judge collapses from exhaustion by mid-July after months of being solely responsible for ESPN’s summer content.

Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow
Image: Getty Images

Owner Stuart Sternberg destroys the roster and team chemistry by trading away Wander Franco for cash considerations in order a build a more golf cart-accessible stadium near The Villages.

Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Image: Getty Images

Not to be outdone by Claudio Reyna, Vlad Sr., Craig Biggio, and Dante Bichette spend the entire Spring sending texts to John Schneider demanding to know why their kids aren’t getting more playing time. The entire clubhouse becomes a toxic hellhole. They still finish ahead of Boston.

Chicago White Sox

Eloy Jimenez
Image: Getty Images

Everyone will be hurt by June and fans will be screaming for Rick Hahn’s head. It, like Thanos, is inevitable.

Cleveland Guardians

Image for article titled How every MLB team will tank their seasons and break their fans&#39; hearts in 2023
Image: Getty Images

Probably something caused by Norfolk Southern. Clean up your mess, you jerks.

Detroit Tigers

Miguel Cabrera
Image: Getty Images

Miguel Cabrera forgets about the pitch clock and starts every at-bat of the season with an 0-1 count. You think we’re joking, but this has already happened!

Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr.
Image: Getty Images

The entire team goes on the IL after being body-shamed on TikTok in a Jackson Mahomes video.

Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa
Image: Getty Images

Rocco Baldelli gets voted Hottest Manager in Baseball, stops caring about baseball and starts caring about becoming an influencer. He’s last seen at Nicollet Mall telling salespeople that he can “get them great exposure” in exchange for free shit.

Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez
Image: Getty Images

The entire organization switches to soft recycling bags. Season ruined.

Los Angeles Angels (of Anaheim kinda by Disneyland or something)

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout
Image: Getty Images

Does it even matter how this team finds a way to underperform? You could add Tony Gwynn and Ty Cobb to this lineup and they’d still find a way to come in around .500. This is the way.

Oakland Athletics

This is Shea Langeliers - he plays for Oakland.
Image: Getty Images

Management. Management will tank the season and break fans’ hearts and whine about needing a new stadium the entire time.

Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodriguez.
Image: Getty Images

So many Mariners fans have to watch via illegal streams that it crashes the entire Pacific Northwest power grid. Bereft of a stadium, the franchise slinks out of town and relocates to Portland.

Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom
Image: Getty Images

Jacob deGrom miraculously pitches into June without a single injury, leading fans to relax and stop worrying. Until June 16, when he “tweaks” his epiglottis and is shut down for the next five years.

Atlanta Braves

Sean Murphy
Image: Getty Images

A Black person successfully makes it to Cobb County, and the Braves fold the franchise, while everyone moves another 10 miles north, burning every railroad track they see.

Alternative theory: MLB finally does the right thing and outlaws “the chop,” fans no longer see any reason to attend games and the entire franchise folds.

Miami Marlins

Jazz Chisholm
Image: Getty Images

As soon as we figure out who is even on this team we’ll get back to you. Also, bring back “Homer” the home run sculpture!

New York Mets

Francisco Lindor
Image: Getty Images

It already happened.

Sorry.

Philadelphia Phillies

Image for article titled How every MLB team will tank their seasons and break their fans&#39; hearts in 2023
Image: Getty Images

Bryce Harper switches hair product, but it causes his hair to leave his body like in the Simpsons Halloween episode, clamps onto Kyle Schwarber’s scalp, and he maims most of the roster while yelling “Kyle SMASH!” over and over.

Washington Nationals

Image for article titled How every MLB team will tank their seasons and break their fans&#39; hearts in 2023
Image: Getty Images

Sorry, who?

Chicago Cubs

Image for article titled How every MLB team will tank their seasons and break their fans&#39; hearts in 2023
Image: Getty Images

Ricketts Family builds whatever trendy restaurant Bucktown residents love on the field, and cease actually fielding a baseball team, thus achieving their lifelong dream of making Wrigley Field the world’s whitest outdoor mall.

Cincinnati Reds

Tyler Stephenson
Image: Getty Images

Look, if this team can make it through the entire season without having to hold open tryouts and keep everyone on their broadcast teams from getting tossed for being a homophobic jackass, it’ll be a moral victory.

Milwaukee Brewers

Wily Adames
Image: Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers drama lags on into the summer, throwing the entire state of Wisconsin into an unprecedented state of ennui that simply paralyzes the economy and social network, and eventually, the whole place just looks like a Radiohead video.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds
Image: Getty Images

Bob Nutting will… you know what, we’re actually good with just “Bob Nutting.”

St. Louis Cardinals

God, seeing Willson Contreras in red SUCKS.
Image: Getty Images

Willson Contreras is told to “tone it down” by Adam Wainwright during a meeting on the mound. After the next pitch, Willy throws the ball back so hard Wainwright disintegrates, the entire city of St. Louis collapses into the Mississippi, all of our social ills are miraculously cured, America replaces Denmark as the happiest nation on Earth, and you can finally get a good bagel in the city of Chicago.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte
Image: Getty Images

Madison Bumgarner sets up boobie traps in the clubhouse to tree-snare every teammate under the age of 30 and tackles Corbin Carroll at home plate while he admires a home run, blowing out Carroll’s knee.

Colorado Rockies

If you feel like you haven’t heard about Kris Bryant in ages, it’s because he went to play for the Rockies.
Image: Getty Images

Kris Bryant gives his monkey paw to Ryan McMahon, thus destroying the only other good player the Rockies have in the lineup.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts
Image: Getty Images

A giant fire breaks out in the clubhouse when Tony Gonsolin tries to grill his famous roadkill beaver nuggets, Dave Roberts waves off the firefighters in order to bring in Clayton Kershaw to put it out.

San Diego Padres

Look who’s back (on April 20th). Back again.
Image: Getty Images

Fernando Tatis Jr. tests positive for Super Soldier Serum while trying to ride a water jet pack to PetCo Park. Out for another season.

San Francisco Giants

Certainly seems like a healthy environment to play in and not like the End of Days at all.
Image: Getty Images

Not even Giants players can afford to live there, all demand trades.

