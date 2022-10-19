With the NBA season about to kick off, let’s do a Super Fan roll-call!

Twitter has unlocked a new arena for fans to jockey for position as their team’s number one fan. Before the Internet, we relegated that holy title to long-standing celebrities who sat courtside. And there is still a reverence for celebs like Spike Lee (Knicks), Jack Nicholson (Lakers), Penny Marshall (RIP) and Billy Crystal (Clippers), and Eva Longoria (Spurs). Some of them even show up on this list! But modern times for modern thinking when ranking the top NBA superfans for all 30 teams.



We’ve hand-selected the top fanatic for each franchise and included a mix between celebs, feel-good stories, decades-long loyalty, and a few fat, shirtless white dudes. These fans shall be honored for their lengths to support their teams through the good times and bad, some who have only known bad (ahem, Kings and Timberwolves fans). So let’s give props to those who represent the best of NBA fandom.