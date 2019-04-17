Tennis, on clay, on the waterfront, in Monte Carlo, is about as decadent as sports get. It’s also about as photogenic as this particular sport gets, thanks to the play of light, sea, court, and loud tennis apparel. Courtesy of Getty photographer Clive Brunskill, below are some highlights from this year’s tournament.

Even the rain delays are beautiful.

Photo: Clive Brunskill (Getty)

A one-legged Stan Wawrinka slides into a low ball.

Photo: Clive Brunskill (Getty)

Fabio Fognini prefers to take it with his nose.

Photo: Clive Brunskill (Getty)

Novak Djokovic is more innovative still.

Photo: Clive Brunskill (Getty)

These are pretty nice seats to just sit in and enjoy your day; any live tennis is an added bonus.

Photo: Clive Brunskill (Getty)

Pierre-Hugues Herbert appears thrilled after upsetting Kei Nishikori on the surface of the sun.

Photo: Clive Brunskill (Getty)

Here’s Nadal pummeling Roberto Bautista Agut from afar:

Photo: Clive Brunskill (Getty)

And then from up close:

Photo: Clive Brunskill (Getty)

And then even closer:

Photo: Clive Brunskill (Getty)

Late afternoon matches always get the best shadows, dramatic enough to make Dominic Thiem interesting.

Photo: Clive Brunskill (Getty)

Is this a luxury watch ad, or what? No. It is Martin Klizan, of Slovakia.

Photo: Clive Brunskill (Getty)

You still can’t afford to attend this tournament.