Tennis, on clay, on the waterfront, in Monte Carlo, is about as decadent as sports get. It’s also about as photogenic as this particular sport gets, thanks to the play of light, sea, court, and loud tennis apparel. Courtesy of Getty photographer Clive Brunskill, below are some highlights from this year’s tournament.
Even the rain delays are beautiful.
A one-legged Stan Wawrinka slides into a low ball.
Fabio Fognini prefers to take it with his nose.
Novak Djokovic is more innovative still.
These are pretty nice seats to just sit in and enjoy your day; any live tennis is an added bonus.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert appears thrilled after upsetting Kei Nishikori on the surface of the sun.
Here’s Nadal pummeling Roberto Bautista Agut from afar:
And then from up close:
And then even closer:
Late afternoon matches always get the best shadows, dramatic enough to make Dominic Thiem interesting.
Is this a luxury watch ad, or what? No. It is Martin Klizan, of Slovakia.
You still can’t afford to attend this tournament.