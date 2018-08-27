Photo: Carlos Osorio (Associated Press)

Larry Nassar is 0 for 2 so far in appeals of his state and federal prison sentences. First, he lost his appeal of his federal sentence for child porn. And today, his appeal of his sentence in Ingham County, Mich., was denied by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, the same judge his court-appointed attorneys unsuccessfully sought to have removed from the case.

Back in January, Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison after a seven day sentencing hearing that made international headline. More than 150 women spoke about their abuse at Nassar’s Ingham County sentencing.

Per The Lansing State Journal:

“Nassar’s attorneys had argued in their motion from earlier this month that Nassar was entitled to a new sentencing on three legal grounds. Aquilina was biased against him, which violated his due process rights, they wrote, adding that she considered impermissible factors in reaching the sentence and Nassar’s state sentences should be served at the same time as his federal sentences, not after.”

Laura Moody from the Michigan state attorney general’s office argued that Nassar received a sentence in range with what was outlined in the plea agreement and was now experiencing “buyer’s remorse.” She also noted that the sentencing wasn’t just for Nassar, but for his victims, too.

In her decision, Aquilina referenced the letter that Nassar sent her early in the sentencing phase as evidence of his lack of remorse for his crimes.

Nassar’s appeal of his sentence in Eaton County will take place on September 6.

