In the NFL, talent trumps everything.



It’s the only place where race isn’t a factor, as we’ve seen men of all colors get away with anything if they’re good enough – unless you kneel in hopes that police will stop killing Black people.



But, outside of pushing America to be better – violence against women, DUI manslaughter, misogyny, hating Black and gay people, bucking health and safety protocols, kicking your kicker, and lying about your vaccination status are all allowed.

And then there’s the case of Antonio Brown – the uber-talented wide receiver for the Buccaneers that gets more chances to let down the few people that still believe in him than the Dallas Cowboys.

I’ll spare you the rundown of all the things Brown has done in the past because there’s no way you’re on this site on a day like this and aren’t keenly aware of how exhausting Brown’s antics have been over the last few years. There’s a reason he’s on his fourth team since 2018.



“Next question. Next question,” Brown said when ESPN’s Jenna Laine asked about how Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has reneged on his initial claims that Brown would be gone if his antics continued when the team first signed him. That hasn’t been the case, as Arians has decided to keep him on the roster because it’s in the “best interest of the team.”

“We just want to talk about this game. We don’t wanna waste no time with you guys writing bogus....” Brown said.

Brown then said things like:

“You guys are all drama. It’s all about football. We’re going to talk about Carolina or I don’t want to talk to you.”



“I’m just here to do my job man. I can’t control what people write, how people try to frame me or try to bring me down.”



“It’s a lot of drama you guys create, a lot of drama people create who want stuff from me. That’s just a part of life, a part of being in the position that I’m in. I can’t control what people want from me, I can’t control what people write about me, I can’t control what people say about me.”



Brown dodges accountability better than corporate America when it’s time to act on their diversity pledges from the summer of 2020.



This season, Brown has been limited to just six games, as he’s accounted for 39 catches, 519 yards, and 4 touchdowns. And with the Bucs losing Chris Godwin for the year, Leonard Fournette for the regular season, and Mike Evans for the time being, everything points to Brown likely being a focal point for Tampa Bay down the stretch.



Tom Brady – the reason that Brown is in Tampa in the first place – once said, “AB’s become like a brother to me.” Somebody should remind Brady that family is a choice. But, unfortunately, it feels like the Bucs – and the NFL – won’t be over Brown until Brady is.



Antonio Brown’s skills are the only reason he’s still employed because Lord knows he’s committed multiple fire-able offenses. We’re just waiting for somebody to give him his well-earned walking papers.

