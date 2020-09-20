Everyone Is Getting Hurt (Including Saquon Barkley, With Torn ACL) [Updated Some More]

More bad news for the Giants, who barely had an offense while Barkley was healthy. Photo : Getty

Update (4:00 PM Eastern) - CBS has confirmed Saquon Barkley’s injury as an ACL tear. The team says he will be further evaluated tomorrow in New York, but this is very, very bad for the Giants.

We’re in the opening act of Sunday’s slate of games and some of football’s biggest stars are getting hurt. Is the NFL’s lack of a preseason to blame? Who knows. But it’s ugly out there.



Giants running back Saquon Barkley was sent to the locker room after injuring his right knee on this play.

It’s not good news for the Giants whose offense basically runs through Barkley, and who have also lost wide receiver Sterling Shepard to injury this afternoon.

Last year’s defensive rookie of the year, Nick Bosa, was carted off the field with knee injury — so was Indianapolis wide receiver Parris Campbell.

On the other side of the San Francisco pass rush, DE Solomon Thomas went down with a knee injury as well.

Denver’s second-year quarterback Drew Lock will not return to the game after suffering from a shoulder injury.

Another Bronco, rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, was hit hard after a catch. The rookie from Alabama sat on the sidelines for a few series, he is probable to return.

Bears running back David Motgomery went into the locker room after landing on his head. He was questionable, but eventually returned to play in the second half.

Minnesota’s Pro Bowl linebacker, Anthony Barr is doubtful after suffering a shoulder injury.

Rams RB Cam Akers was taken out with a rib injury.

Jets WR Breshad Perriman is questionable after an ankle injury.

And Atlanta DE Takk McKinley may not return after a groin injury.

There will always be injuries in football, sure. But there are a surprising amount of names going down in the one o’clock window.

[Update]:

The 49ers came away with a win but lost more starters late in the game. QB, Jimmy Garoppolo, and RB Raheem Mostert left the game with injuries. Garoppolo has a high ankle sprain and Mostert a “mild” MCL sprain. Both will likely need time to recover.

Christian McCaffrey went down in the 4th quarter with an apparent ankle injury. The highest-paid player in the league will have an MRI on Monday.

Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins left the game after taking a hit to the head. He may head to concussion protocol next.

In a surprise to NFL viewers, Chargers rookie, Justin Herbert got the start in today’s game against the Chiefs. Tyrod Taylor had chest pains before kickoff causing him to sit out.

Green Bay WR Davante Adams injured his hamstring in the second half of today’s game against the Lions. The Packers hope their #1 target will be ready to go in W eek Th ree.

We will keep adding to this tracker as the day goes on.

