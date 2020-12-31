Everyone knows who Tony Hawk is, but nobody can identify him

This is Tony Hawk Photo : Getty Images

His full name is Anthony, and it confuses a ton of people.

The most famous skateboarder of all time recently went to get a COVID test with his two kids. The woman at the testing center asked Hawk and his family if they were related to Tony Hawk.

Advertisement

And, well, I’ll let Anthony explain how that went down.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Hawk has tweeted about people not knowing who he is.

“Anthony” confuses some folks checking ID. And others mistake him for another celebrity or someone else entirely.

Like Lance Amrstrong.

Advertisement

Yeah, crazy.

Advertisement

That’s Shaun White, ma’am. And, to be fair, he is a skater so you’re close.

Advertisement

Tom Brady ? Not all middle aged white men look the same. Or do they?

Advertisement

…Kelly?

Advertisement

I don’t even know where to start with that one.

Advertisement

Another day, another TSA agent who has no idea who Hawk is.

Advertisement

Anthony Hawkins is an actor, but OK.

Advertisement

Quite excessive, for sure.

Advertisement

Every airport needs a picture of Tony Hawk. This is getting ridiculous.

Advertisement

And my personal favorite below.

Advertisement

Reminder: Anthony Frank Hawk’s tweets are free. And they’re some of the best in that cesspool.