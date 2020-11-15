Everything is going badly for Tom Brady

Tom Brady has had better weeks. Image : ( Getty Images )

Tom Brady is having some kind of a rough couple of weeks.

First, his good buddy Donald Trump lost the presidential election. Then, on national television, in front of everybody, Brady had one of the worst games of his career — the first time he’s ever thrown no touchdowns, three interceptions, and been sacked three times — in a 38-3 loss to the Saints. Finally, Brady and the rest of the Buccaneers spent all day Saturday at Tampa International Airport, as their plane to Charlotte had mechanical issues.



The six-hour flight delay meant that the Bucs had to have their pregame meetings at “an area of the airport for chartered planes with restricted access” and they “scattered about the building and went outdoors to accommodate social distancing,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported.



The silver lining for Brady and Co. is that their game on Sunday is against the moribund



Panthers, who have lost four straight games and are 1-3 at home this season. Also, for Brady, ess

not having to give a crap about anything because he’s got six rings, is making a boatload of money, and none of this matters even a little bit.

There’s open, there’s wide open, and then there’s what happened in Ole Miss-South Carolina.



Let’s see if we can figure out where this play went sideways for the Gamecocks.



Here’s how it looked at the snap.



Screenshot : SEC Network

There are two Ole Miss receivers at the bottom, but only one South Carolina defensive back. That seems suboptimal for South Carolina!



After a play fake, Elijah Moore, the blur below, draws a cursory glance from defensive back Jaylan Foster, who seems to think that Jaycee Horn, number 1, is going to pick up the receiver going deep. Instead, Horn keeps a respectable social distance from the man he was initially covering, No. 84, Kenny Yeboah.



Screenshot : SEC Network

Even before the ball is thrown, you can tell the Gamecocks are in trouble, what with their four guys lined up at the 15-yard line, carefully guarding the invisible first-down stripe and two disinterested Ole Miss receivers.

Screenshot : SEC Network

At this point, Lane Kiffin already is celebrating, and Braylon Sanders, number 13, is pointing downfield to alert quarterback Matt Corral to how galactically open Moore is.

Screenshot : SEC Network

Matt Corral throws deep, and… oh dear, there’s nobody even close to Moore.



Screenshot : SEC Network

Kiffin is so excited, he throws his clipboard in the air. It is almost closer to Moore than Shilo Sanders, the South Carolina defender who started this play way at the top of the field and was in no way responsible for what happened.

Screenshot : SEC Network

And that’s a 91-yard touchdown.

Screenshot : SEC Network

Kiffin himself was closer to Moore for a lot of the play than any South Carolina defender.

The score was 42-38 South Carolina before that play, as you can see from the SEC Network score bug . The final? 59-42 Ole Miss.

Penn State lost in the afternoon, but when it comes to a blue blood program from the Big Ten embarrassing itself, Michigan went on ABC on Saturday night and fell to 1-3 with a 49-11 home loss to Wisconsin. Forty-nine to eleven.

That’s the Wolverines’ biggest loss ever to the Badgers, eclipsing the 34-12 game at Michigan Stadium in 1962. It’s Michigan’s worst loss since a 52-14 drubbing by Mississippi State in the 2011 Gator Bowl, and the Wolverines’ most lopsided home loss since 1935, when they lost 40-0 to Minnesota on November 16, then came out the next week and got plastered 38-0 by Ohio State.



The only more one-sided defeats in Michigan history? Those would be 44-0 at Cornell on November 8, 1892, and 64-0 at Yale on November 21, 1883.



Michigan has been playing football since 1881, when Chester A. Arthur was president, and the scores of their three games were a 1-0 loss at Harvard, a 2-0 loss at Yale, and a 1-0 loss at Princeton. In the nearly century and a half since, the Wolverines have lost only three games by more points than they did on Saturday night.

