Everything is terrible, so here’s the Bills dancing to ‘U Can’t Touch This’

jonhelmkamp
Jon Helmkamp
Dance Party
Dance Partybills
Illustration for article titled Everything is terrible, so here’s the Bills dancing to ‘U Can’t Touch This’
Screenshot: ABC-TV

In a search for joy and levity in light of recent events, I present to you a video of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills dancing to MC Hammer.

I’m not sure that there’s a more dangerous team in these NFL Playoffs than this Bills squad. They’re loose, they’re confident, they’re playing good defense, their offense is on fire as of late, and third-year quarterback Josh Allen has taken a quantum leap into being one of the elite quarterbacks in the game.

Buffalo plays host to the Indianapolis Colts at 1:05 PM EST on Saturday.

Feel free to bookmark it for whenever you need the feel-goods. Which is like, all the time right now.

