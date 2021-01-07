Everything is terrible, so here’s the Bills dancing to ‘U Can’t Touch This’

Screenshot : ABC-TV

In a search for joy and levity in light of recent events, I present to you a video of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills dancing to MC Hammer.

I’m not sure that there’s a more dangerous team in these NFL Playoffs than this Bills squad. They’re loose, they’re confident, they’re playing good defense, their offense is on fire as of late, and third-year quarterback Josh Allen has taken a quantum leap into being one of the elite quarterbacks in the game.

Buffalo plays host to the Indianapolis Colts at 1:05 PM EST on Saturday.



Feel free to bookmark it for whenever you need the feel-goods. Which is like, all the time right now.





