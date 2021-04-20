Ex-Houston LB Zamar Kirven charged with murdering high school teammates

Zamar Kirven (l.) in 2019. Photo : Getty Images

Former University of Houston linebacker Zamar Kirven, 21, has been charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting and killing two men in a Texas home over the weekend, according to the Waco Tribune.

Advertisement

The victims were Sabion Kubitza, 22, and Jacob Ybarra, 20. Both were high school football teammates of Kirven at Mart High School in Mart, Texas.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said that the two men were killed early Sunday morning in Mart while sleeping in the same house. The authorities also said that a third man was in the house but managed to escape.

“There is no concrete motive at this time,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara told the Tribune .

Kirven was at Houston for three seasons (2018-2020) before being dismissed in 2020 for a violation of team rules. He soon entered the transfer portal following his dismissal.

G/O Media may get a commission Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

In 20 games at Houston he became a regular contributor and once had 28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and an interception against Memphis in 2019.

Kirven was arrested at his parents’ home following the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.