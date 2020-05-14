Ex-Manager Art Howe In ICU With Coronavirus — 'Never Experienced Anything Like It Before'

Art Howe managed 14 years in the majors. He’s been in ICU since Tuesday battling coronavirus. Image : Getty Images

Longtime manager and player Art Howe is battling coronavirus in ICU, according to Houston TV station KPRC 2.



Howe first showed symptoms on March 3, suffering from chills that made his body shake like “a leaf.” He began self-isolating but felt total fatigue and lost his sense of taste. “Never experienced anything like it before,” he told KPRC 2. Howe, 73, a high-risk patient due to his age, was taken to the hospital Tuesday night and remains in ICU.



When asked if he was eating, Howe said: “That’s the thing. My tastebuds still aren’t there. I know I should eat but nothing at all makes you want to eat.”



An infielder, Howe hit .260 over 11 years in the majors, including 7 with the Houston Astros.He also managed 14 years in the majors with the Astors, A’s and Mets, retiring in 2004. He won two division titles, both with Oakland.

