Screenshot: TMZ

Former UFC contender Melvin Guillard is currently wanted by the Denver PD after knocking someone out cold at a club in Denver early Monday morning. TMZ has obtained security camera footage of the incident, in which you can see Guillard, clearly identifiable given his usual bleach blonde hair, swinging on a man and putting him flat on his back with one punch. He definitely seems unconscious.



Others rushed to check on the man, and a few people got into it with Guillard. A woman rushed him and swung towards his face, and he appeared to hit her back before being restrained by the crowd.

A Denver PD spokesperson told TMZ that witnesses quickly identified Guillard, and they’ve since issued an arrest warrant for him. Guillard spent nine years in the UFC, racking up a lightweight division record seven knockouts. He most recently fought fellow vet Takanori Gomi this July in Japan.