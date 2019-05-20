Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott got into a little scuffle with event personnel at an EDM festival in Las Vegas over the weekend. The two-minute video, published by TMZ this morning, shows Elliott following a woman and arguing with her.

When the woman attempts to walk past him, Elliott blocks her path with his body. She says, “Stop, stop,” which gets him to stop. The video cuts and Elliott and the woman are speaking with event staff. Then, it cuts again, and Elliott is stumbling around before getting into the face of a different staffer and pushing him over a metal barricade with his chest and elbow. Elliott is handcuffed by a man in a metro police jacket while the woman tries to get police not to detain the NFL player.

Inmate searches in both Clark County and the city of Las Vegas show that Elliott was never processed; Elliott’s attorney told TMZ that the running back was released without being formally arrested.