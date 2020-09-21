Falcons Fold Like Cheap Lawn Chairs, Eagles Booed By Empty Stadium, TikTok Dad Russell Wilson Goes for MVP

The Cowboys went from getting stomped to making a miracle comeback. Photo : Getty

Week 2 of the NFL season is nearly complete and it has left us with some must-see plays from some of the biggest names in the league.



Advertisement

Sadly, this week also gave us a slew of injuries to some of the games’ best stars.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is likely out for the season with an ACL tear, the same goes for 49ers’ DE Nick Bosa.

Advertisement

It’s unfortunately a laundry list of injured stars.

However, outside of the injuries, there were still games to be played and as promised we are giving you our biggest takeaways from this week’s Sunday slate of games.

Falcons vs Cowboys

When you think about it, the craziness that unfolded between the Falcons and Cowboys is probably what we should have all expected from two teams that habitually find ways to underachieve. In the first half, it seemed like Dallas turned the ball over more times than Russell Westbrook after drinking a bottle of Mountain Dew and some pop rocks. This led to the Cowboys being down 20-0, and the team from Atlanta having full control over the game. Matt Ryan and WR Calvin Ridley had stellar days in the passing game. But in typical Falcons fashion, the Dirty Birds gave the game away and proceeded to look tighter down the stretch than a pastor in his slim-cut three-piece suit post quarantine. The culmination of the debacle resulted in the Falcons’ special teams unit forgetting the rules of football and refusing to fall on an onside kick that stayed fair and eventually led to Dallas’ game-winning field goal. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and rookie WR CeeDee Lamb got in their bags a little bit and helped the Cowboys pull it out. Overall, sitting down to watch that game yesterday felt like the football equivalent of a Tyler Perry flick.

Advertisement

Rams vs Eagles

The Rams find themselves at 2-0 after beating NFC East teams in back-to-back weeks. Jared Goff and the Rams offense has shown signs of clicking on the same level as they were when they made their Super Bowl appearance during the 2018 season. They dominated the Eagles from nearly start to finish and even forced the virtual boo birds to come out for Eagles’ quarterback Carson Wentz.

Advertisement

Week 1 saw Wentz on the turf more than anything, but this week we saw him struggle significantly in the passing game. He threw two picks, had a passer rating of 56.5 and a QBR of 37.9. The Eagles have serious issues right now and they are lucky that their fans can’t be in the stands yet or they’d be in for a real Philly wake-up call. You know 2020 is a crazy time when The Washington Football Team is tied for first place in anything but dysfunction, but here we are.

Advertisement

Lions vs Packers

The Packers have arguably been the most impressive team in the league so far this season. It’s the second straight week they’ve dropped 40-plus points on a team’s head and they’ve done it in two completely different ways. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams let loose in Week 1 versus the Vikings and on Sunday RB Aaron Jones decided to turn into Superman. Jones accounted for 236 yards, three touchdowns, and 81 fantasy points. The Ravens are the only other team in the league thus far that has strung together dominant performances to this level. Matthew Stafford and the Lions fall to 0-2 on the season and will likely begin their descent to another 5-11 season… or worse.

Advertisement

Chiefs vs Chargers

The Chargers defense was able to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in ways that we have rarely seen since the reigning Super Bowl MVP has taken over. They only scored 23 points and couldn’t seem to find a real rhythm all afternoon. It took a couple of clutch kicks from Harrison Butker to seal the deal for the Chiefs on Sunday. It could be a blueprint that other teams implement throughout the season to slow down this offense. As for the Chargers, rookie QB Justin Herbert actually played well in his first career start. He threw for 311 yards and accounted for two touchdowns. He also made a few throws throughout the evening that only God could have ordained. It’s clear the football version of Troy Bolton has some talent but his performance yesterday showed that he has the poise to handle himself on the NFL level.

Advertisement

Patriots vs Seahawks

The Sunday Night Football Matchup was undeniably one of the best games of the day. Two potential playoff teams went back and forth until the final play. The Seahawks’ Russell Wilson is making his case for corny TikTok Dad of the year and MVP in the same season. Wilson threw five touchdown passes, had a passer rating of 132.2 and a QBR of 87.6. It’s the second game in a row where Ciara’s husband has passed for four or more TDs in a game. The Patriots’ Cam Newton was also highly impressive against a versatile Seattle defense led by newly acquired safety Jamal Adams who had ten tackles Sunday night. Newton threw for nearly 400 yards and accounted for 3 touchdowns of his own in the narrow loss. Julian Edelman also channeled his inner Mark Wahlberg and had 8 catches for 179 yards on the night. Both of these teams showed that they can compete on a very high level and I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw both playing past wild-card weekend this year.

Advertisement

And I’d like to send my condolences to Patriots running back James White after his father died in a car accident on Sunday.