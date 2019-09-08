Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Top of the seventh. Bases loaded. Two outs. Full count. Bryce Harper at the plate. And one fan on TV was battling a bug of some sort.



In the middle of Harper’s plate appearance, a man sat down behind home plate at the Mets’ stadium. That’s when the real action started. Suddenly, some sort of insect—a fly or bee?—got in his business and forced him to flee.

The fan did not return for the rest of the plate appearance, as Harper walked to bring in a run for the Phillies. The bug could not be reached for comment.



h/t @mleif