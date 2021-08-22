Why can’t we all just get along?



It seems like every week we are seeing a video from a game where fans are throwing hands at each other.



This week is no different.



In a preseason game between the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers fans got physical at Heinz Field.



Can see it here.



I have no idea what the initial argument was about, and I’m not going to speculate, but whenever you put your hands on someone else you are in the wrong. The man in the white shirt had no choice but to defend himself when he was assaulted by being slapped across the face.



What else do you expect to happen when you slap a man in his face and invade his personal space?



Now you got people getting knocked out and security having to intervene.



This is a disturbing trend that’s taken place across the sports landscape. It seems like many fans have lost their home training after being in quarantine for a year and a half.



Just look at how this woman escalated a beat down at the Rams and Chargers game a week ago. And once it got started there was no slowing down those punches that were flying from everywhere.



Even the “Suns in 4” fiasco, which was comical, during the Western Conference semifinals, absolutely got out of hand, too.



No one wants to go to a game and see this type of behavior from anyone, but especially not adults who likely have jobs the next day. Like at some point we have to grow up as a society and not get into these types of situations.



Everyone just needs to focus on minding their business and enjoying the game that they paid to see. Keep your hands to yourself, manage your liquor consumption and watch your team.



It’s literally that simple.

