Fantasy Football Rankings 2023 - PPR Quarterback (QB)

This slideshow is based on 2022 NFL season data from Sportradar. Rankings were compiled by an AI engine that were then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
Patrick Mahomes | Kansas City Chiefs
Completions: 435
Passing Yards: 5250
Passing Touchdowns: 41
Name: Patrick Mahomes
Position: QB
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 27
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Tyler, TX, USA
High School: Whitehouse (TX)
College: Texas Tech (Big Twelve Conference)
Josh Allen | Buffalo Bills
Completions: 359
Passing Yards: 4283
Passing Touchdowns: 35
Name: Josh Allen
Position: QB
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 237 lbs
Birth Place: Firebaugh, CA, USA
High School: Firebaugh (CA)
College: Wyoming (Mountain West Conference)
Jalen Hurts | Philadelphia Eagles
Completions: 306
Passing Yards: 3701
Passing Touchdowns: 22
Name: Jalen Hurts
Position: QB
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 223 lbs
Birth Place: Houston, TX, USA
High School: Channelview (TX)
College: Oklahoma (Big Twelve Conference)
Joe Burrow | Cincinnati Bengals
Completions: 414
Passing Yards: 4475
Passing Touchdowns: 35
Name: Joe Burrow
Position: QB
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Ames, IA, USA
High School: Athens (OH)
College: LSU (Southeastern Conference)
Geno Smith | Seattle Seahawks
Completions: 399
Passing Yards: 4282
Passing Touchdowns: 30
Name: Geno Smith
Position: QB
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 32
Experience: 11
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 221 lbs
Birth Place: Miramar, FL, USA
High School: Miramar (FL)
College: West Virginia (Big Twelve Conference)
Trevor Lawrence | Jacksonville Jaguars
Completions: 387
Passing Yards: 4113
Passing Touchdowns: 25
Name: Trevor Lawrence
Position: QB
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Knoxville, TN, USA
High School: Cartersville (GA)
College: Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Justin Fields | Chicago Bears
Completions: 192
Passing Yards: 2242
Passing Touchdowns: 17
Name: Justin Fields
Position: QB
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 228 lbs
Birth Place: Kennesaw, GA, USA
High School: Harrison (GA)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)
Kirk Cousins | Minnesota Vikings
Completions: 424
Passing Yards: 4547
Passing Touchdowns: 29
Name: Kirk Cousins
Position: QB
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age: 34
Experience: 12
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 205 lbs
Birth Place: Barrington, IL, USA
High School: Holland Christian (MI)
College: Michigan State (Big Ten Conference)
Daniel Jones | New York Giants
Completions: 317
Passing Yards: 3205
Passing Touchdowns: 15
Name: Daniel Jones
Position: QB
Team: New York Giants
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 230 lbs
Birth Place: Charlotte, NC, USA
High School: Charlotte Latin (NC)
College: Duke (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Jared Goff | Detroit Lions
Completions: 382
Passing Yards: 4438
Passing Touchdowns: 29
Name: Jared Goff
Position: QB
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 28
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 217 lbs
Birth Place: Novato, CA, USA
High School: Marin Catholic (CA)
College: California (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Justin Herbert | Los Angeles Chargers
Completions: 477
Passing Yards: 4739
Passing Touchdowns: 25
Name: Justin Herbert
Position: QB
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 236 lbs
Birth Place: Eugene, OR, USA
High School: Sheldon (OR)
College: Oregon (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Aaron Rodgers | New York Jets
Completions: 350
Passing Yards: 3695
Passing Touchdowns: 26
Name: Aaron Rodgers
Position: QB
Team: New York Jets
Age: 39
Experience: 19
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 223 lbs
Birth Place: Chico, CA, USA
High School: Pleasant Valley (CA)
College: California (Pacific Ten Conference)
Lamar Jackson | Baltimore Ravens
Completions: 203
Passing Yards: 2242
Passing Touchdowns: 17
Name: Lamar Jackson
Position: QB
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 26
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Pompano Beach, FL, USA
High School: Boynton Beach (FL)
College: Louisville (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Tua Tagovailoa | Miami Dolphins
Completions: 259
Passing Yards: 3548
Passing Touchdowns: 25
Name: Tua Tagovailoa
Position: QB
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 227 lbs
Birth Place: Ewa Beach, HI, USA
High School: St. Louis (HI)
College: Alabama (Southeastern Conference)
Russell Wilson | Denver Broncos
Completions: 292
Passing Yards: 3524
Passing Touchdowns: 16
Name: Russell Wilson
Position: QB
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 34
Experience: 12
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Richmond, VA, USA
High School: Collegiate (VA)
College: Wisconsin (Big Ten Conference)
Derek Carr | New Orleans Saints
Completions: 305
Passing Yards: 3522
Passing Touchdowns: 24
Name: Derek Carr
Position: QB
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 32
Experience: 10
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Fresno, CA, USA
High School: Bakersfield Christian (CA)
College: Fresno State (Mountain West Conference)
Kyler Murray | Arizona Cardinals
Completions: 259
Passing Yards: 2368
Passing Touchdowns: 14
Name: Kyler Murray
Position: QB
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 207 lbs
Birth Place: Bedford, TX, USA
High School: Allen (TX)
College: Oklahoma (Big Twelve Conference)
Dak Prescott | Dallas Cowboys
Completions: 261
Passing Yards: 2860
Passing Touchdowns: 23
Name: Dak Prescott
Position: QB
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 30
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 238 lbs
Birth Place: Sulphur, LA, USA
High School: Haughton (LA)
College: Mississippi State (Southeastern Conference)
Marcus Mariota | Philadelphia Eagles
Completions: 184
Passing Yards: 2219
Passing Touchdowns: 15
Name: Marcus Mariota
Position: QB
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 29
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 222 lbs
Birth Place: Honolulu, HI, USA
High School: St. Louis (HI)
College: Oregon (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Davis Mills | Houston Texans
Completions: 292
Passing Yards: 3118
Passing Touchdowns: 17
Name: Davis Mills
Position: QB
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Atlanta, GA, USA
High School: Greater Atlanta Christian School (GA)
College: Stanford (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Andy Dalton | Carolina Panthers
Completions: 252
Passing Yards: 2871
Passing Touchdowns: 18
Name: Andy Dalton
Position: QB
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 35
Experience: 13
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Katy, TX, USA
High School: Katy (TX)
College: TCU (Mountain West Conference)
Mac Jones | New England Patriots
Completions: 288
Passing Yards: 2997
Passing Touchdowns: 14
Name: Mac Jones
Position: QB
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Jacksonville, FL, USA
High School: The Bolles School (FL)
College: Alabama (Southeastern Conference)
Jacoby Brissett | Washington Commanders
Completions: 236
Passing Yards: 2608
Passing Touchdowns: 12
Name: Jacoby Brissett
Position: QB
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 30
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 235 lbs
Birth Place: West Palm Beach, FL, USA
High School: William T. Dwyer (FL)
College: North Carolina State (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Jimmy Garoppolo | Las Vegas Raiders
Completions: 207
Passing Yards: 2437
Passing Touchdowns: 16
Name: Jimmy Garoppolo
Position: QB
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 31
Experience: 10
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Arlington Heights, IL, USA
High School: Rolling Meadows (IL)
College: Eastern Illinois (Ohio Valley Conference)
Ryan Tannehill | Tennessee Titans
Completions: 212
Passing Yards: 2536
Passing Touchdowns: 13
Name: Ryan Tannehill
Position: QB
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 35
Experience: 12
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 217 lbs
Birth Place: Lubbock, TX, USA
High School: Big Spring (TX)
College: Texas A&M (Southeastern Conference)
Kenny Pickett | Pittsburgh Steelers
Completions: 245
Passing Yards: 2404
Passing Touchdowns: 7
Name: Kenny Pickett
Position: QB
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 25
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Oakhurst, NJ, USA
High School: Ocean Township (NJ)
College: Pittsburgh (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Baker Mayfield | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Completions: 201
Passing Yards: 2163
Passing Touchdowns: 10
Name: Baker Mayfield
Position: QB
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Austin, TX, USA
High School: Lake Travis (TX)
College: Oklahoma (Big Twelve Conference)
Taylor Heinicke | Atlanta Falcons
Completions: 161
Passing Yards: 1859
Passing Touchdowns: 12
Name: Taylor Heinicke
Position: QB
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 30
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 210 lbs
Birth Place: Atlanta, GA, USA
High School: Collins Hill (GA)
College: Old Dominion (Conference USA)
Matthew Stafford | Los Angeles Rams
Completions: 206
Passing Yards: 2087
Passing Touchdowns: 10
Name: Matthew Stafford
Position: QB
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 35
Experience: 15
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Tampa, FL, USA
High School: Highland Park (TX)
College: Georgia (Southeastern Conference)
Brock Purdy | San Francisco 49ers
Completions: 114
Passing Yards: 1374
Passing Touchdowns: 13
Name: Brock Purdy
Position: QB
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Gilbert, AZ, USA
High School: Perry (AZ)
College: Iowa State (Big Twelve Conference)
Zach Wilson | New York Jets
Completions: 132
Passing Yards: 1688
Passing Touchdowns: 6
Name: Zach Wilson
Position: QB
Team: New York Jets
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 214 lbs
Birth Place: Draper, UT, USA
High School: Corner Canyon (UT)
College: BYU (Independent)
Sam Darnold | San Francisco 49ers
Completions: 82
Passing Yards: 1143
Passing Touchdowns: 7
Name: Sam Darnold
Position: QB
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 26
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Capistrano Beach, CA, USA
High School: San Clemente (CA)
College: USC (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Deshaun Watson | Cleveland Browns
Completions: 99
Passing Yards: 1102
Passing Touchdowns: 7
Name: Deshaun Watson
Position: QB
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 27
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 223 lbs
Birth Place: Gainesville, GA, USA
High School: Gainesville (GA)
College: Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Mitch Trubisky | Pittsburgh Steelers
Completions: 117
Passing Yards: 1252
Passing Touchdowns: 4
Name: Mitch Trubisky
Position: QB
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Mentor, OH, USA
High School: Mentor (OH)
College: North Carolina (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Cooper Rush | Dallas Cowboys
Completions: 94
Passing Yards: 1051
Passing Touchdowns: 5
Name: Cooper Rush
Position: QB
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 29
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Charlotte, MI, USA
High School: Lansing Catholic (MI)
College: Central Michigan (Mid-American Conference)
Mike White | Miami Dolphins
Completions: 103
Passing Yards: 1192
Passing Touchdowns: 3
Name: Mike White
Position: QB
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 28
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 216 lbs
Birth Place: Pembroke Pines, FL, USA
High School: NSU University School (FL)
College: Western Kentucky (Conference USA)
Tyler Huntley | Baltimore Ravens
Completions: 75
Passing Yards: 658
Passing Touchdowns: 2
Name: Tyler Huntley
Position: QB
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 204 lbs
Birth Place: Dania, FL, USA
High School: Hallandale (FL)
College: Utah (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Jameis Winston | New Orleans Saints
Completions: 73
Passing Yards: 858
Passing Touchdowns: 4
Name: Jameis Winston
Position: QB
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 29
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 231 lbs
Birth Place: Bessemer, AL, USA
High School: Hueytown (AL)
College: Florida State (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Jarrett Stidham | Denver Broncos
Completions: 53
Passing Yards: 656
Passing Touchdowns: 4
Name: Jarrett Stidham
Position: QB
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 27
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Stephenville, TX, USA
High School: Stephenville (TX)
College: Auburn (Southeastern Conference)
Bailey Zappe | New England Patriots
Completions: 65
Passing Yards: 781
Passing Touchdowns: 5
Name: Bailey Zappe
Position: QB
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Victoria, TX, USA
High School: Victoria East (TX)
College: Western Kentucky (Conference USA)
P.J. Walker | Chicago Bears
Completions: 63
Passing Yards: 731
Passing Touchdowns: 3
Name: P.J. Walker
Position: QB
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 28
Experience: 4
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 216 lbs
Birth Place: Elizabeth, NJ, USA
High School: Elizabeth (NJ)
College: Temple (American Athletic Conference)
Desmond Ridder | Atlanta Falcons
Completions: 73
Passing Yards: 708
Passing Touchdowns: 2
Name: Desmond Ridder
Position: QB
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 207 lbs
Birth Place: Louisville, KY, USA
High School: St. Xavier (KY)
College: Cincinnati (American Athletic Conference)
Teddy Bridgewater | Detroit Lions
Completions: 49
Passing Yards: 683
Passing Touchdowns: 4
Name: Teddy Bridgewater
Position: QB
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 30
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 212 lbs
Birth Place: Miami, FL, USA
High School: Miami Northwestern (FL)
College: Louisville (American Athletic Conference)
Gardner Minshew | Indianapolis Colts
Completions: 44
Passing Yards: 663
Passing Touchdowns: 3
Name: Gardner Minshew
Position: QB
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Brandon, MS, USA
High School: Brandon (MS)
College: Washington State (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Sam Ehlinger | Indianapolis Colts
Completions: 64
Passing Yards: 573
Passing Touchdowns: 3
Name: Sam Ehlinger
Position: QB
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Austin, TX, USA
High School: Westlake (TX)
College: Texas (Big Twelve Conference)
Colt McCoy | Arizona Cardinals
Completions: 90
Passing Yards: 780
Passing Touchdowns: 1
Name: Colt McCoy
Position: QB
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 36
Experience: 14
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 212 lbs
Birth Place: Hobbs, NM, USA
High School: Jim Ned (TX)
College: Texas (Big Twelve Conference)
Joshua Dobbs | Cleveland Browns
Completions: 40
Passing Yards: 411
Passing Touchdowns: 2
Name: Joshua Dobbs
Position: QB
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Alpharetta, GA, USA
High School: Alpharetta (GA)
College: Tennessee (Southeastern Conference)
Malik Willis | Tennessee Titans
Completions: 31
Passing Yards: 276
Passing Touchdowns: 0
Name: Malik Willis
Position: QB
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 219 lbs
Birth Place: Atlanta, GA, USA
High School: Roswell (GA)
College: Liberty (Independent)
David Blough | Arizona Cardinals
Completions: 38
Passing Yards: 402
Passing Touchdowns: 2
Name: David Blough
Position: QB
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 28
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 207 lbs
Birth Place: Carrollton, TX, USA
High School: Creekview (TX)
College: Purdue (Big Ten Conference)
Skylar Thompson | Miami Dolphins
Completions: 60
Passing Yards: 534
Passing Touchdowns: 1
Name: Skylar Thompson
Position: QB
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 26
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 219 lbs
Birth Place: Independence, MO, USA
High School: Fort Osage (MO)
College: Kansas State (Big Twelve Conference)
Brett Rypien | Los Angeles Rams
Completions: 53
Passing Yards: 483
Passing Touchdowns: 2
Name: Brett Rypien
Position: QB
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 27
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 202 lbs
Birth Place: Spokane, WA, USA
High School: Shadle Park (WA)
College: Boise State (Mountain West Conference)
Sam Howell | Washington Commanders
Completions: 11
Passing Yards: 169
Passing Touchdowns: 1
Name: Sam Howell
Position: QB
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 22
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Waynesville, NC, USA
High School: Sun Valley (NC)
College: North Carolina (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Jeff Driskel | Arizona Cardinals
Completions: 14
Passing Yards: 108
Passing Touchdowns: 1
Name: Jeff Driskel
Position: QB
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 30
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 235 lbs
Birth Place: Oviedo, FL, USA
High School: Hagerty (FL)
College: Louisiana Tech (Conference USA)
Kyle Allen | Buffalo Bills
Completions: 46
Passing Yards: 416
Passing Touchdowns: 2
Name: Kyle Allen
Position: QB
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 210 lbs
Birth Place: Scottsdale, AZ, USA
High School: Desert Mountain (AZ)
College: Houston (American Athletic Conference)
John Wolford | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Completions: 38
Passing Yards: 390
Passing Touchdowns: 1
Name: John Wolford
Position: QB
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Jacksonville, FL, USA
High School: Bishop Kenny (FL)
College: Wake Forest (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Jordan Love | Green Bay Packers
Completions: 14
Passing Yards: 195
Passing Touchdowns: 1
Name: Jordan Love
Position: QB
Team: Green Bay Packers
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 219 lbs
Birth Place: Bakersfield, CA, USA
High School: Liberty (CA)
College: Utah State (Mountain West Conference)
Trey Lance | San Francisco 49ers
Completions: 15
Passing Yards: 194
Passing Touchdowns: 0
Name: Trey Lance
Position: QB
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 224 lbs
Birth Place: Marshall, MN, USA
High School: Marshall Senior (MN)
College: North Dakota State (Missouri Valley Football Conference)
Tyrod Taylor | New York Giants
Completions: 6
Passing Yards: 58
Passing Touchdowns: 1
Name: Tyrod Taylor
Position: QB
Team: New York Giants
Age: 34
Experience: 13
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 217 lbs
Birth Place: Hampton, VA, USA
High School: Hampton (VA)
College: Virginia Tech (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Nick Mullens | Minnesota Vikings
Completions: 21
Passing Yards: 224
Passing Touchdowns: 1
Name: Nick Mullens
Position: QB
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age: 28
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 210 lbs
Birth Place: Hoover, AL, USA
High School: Spain Park (AL)
College: Southern Miss (Conference USA)
Trevor Siemian | Cincinnati Bengals
Completions: 15
Passing Yards: 184
Passing Touchdowns: 1
Name: Trevor Siemian
Position: QB
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 31
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Windermer, FL, USA
High School: Olympia (FL)
College: Northwestern (Big Ten Conference)
Trace McSorley | New England Patriots
Completions: 45
Passing Yards: 412
Passing Touchdowns: 0
Name: Trace McSorley
Position: QB
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 210 lbs
Birth Place: Ashburn, VA, USA
High School: Briar Woods (VA)
College: Penn State (Big Ten Conference)
Chris Streveler | New York Jets
Completions: 10
Passing Yards: 90
Passing Touchdowns: 0
Name: Chris Streveler
Position: QB
Team: New York Jets
Age: 28
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 216 lbs
Birth Place: Naperville, IL, USA
High School: Marian Central Catholic (IL)
College: South Dakota (Missouri Valley Football Conference)
Nathan Peterman | Chicago Bears
Completions: 14
Passing Yards: 139
Passing Touchdowns: 1
Name: Nathan Peterman
Position: QB
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 29
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Jacksonville, FL, USA
High School: Bartram Trail (FL)
College: Pittsburgh (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Anthony Brown | Baltimore Ravens
Completions: 22
Passing Yards: 302
Passing Touchdowns: 0
Name: Anthony Brown
Position: QB
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 25
Experience: 1
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 223 lbs
Birth Place: Cliffwood, NJ, USA
High School: St. John Vianney (NJ)
College: Oregon (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Blaine Gabbert | Kansas City Chiefs
Completions: 6
Passing Yards: 29
Passing Touchdowns: 1
Name: Blaine Gabbert
Position: QB
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 33
Experience: 13
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 233 lbs
Birth Place: Chesterfield, MO, USA
High School: Parkway West (MO)
College: Missouri (Big Twelve Conference)
Brian Hoyer | Las Vegas Raiders
Completions: 5
Passing Yards: 37
Passing Touchdowns: 0
Name: Brian Hoyer
Position: QB
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 37
Experience: 15
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Lakewood, OH, USA
High School: St. Ignatius (OH)
College: Michigan State (Big Ten Conference)