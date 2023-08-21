Fantasy Football Rankings 2023 - PPR Quarterback (QB)

NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings 2023 - PPR Quarterback (QB)

Discover the top quarterback picks for your 2023 NFL fantasy football draft based on 2022 season statistics and optimized for points-per-reception scoring

By
Deadspin Bot
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Fantasy Football Rankings 2023 - PPR Quarterback (QB)
Photo: by Norm Hall (Getty Images)

This slideshow is based on 2022 NFL season data from Sportradar. Rankings were compiled by an AI engine that were then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Patrick Mahomes | Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes | Kansas City Chiefs

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 13: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: by Chris Graythen (Getty Images)

Completions: 435
Passing Yards: 5250
Passing Touchdowns: 41

Name: Patrick Mahomes
Position: QB
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 27
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Tyler, TX, USA
High School: Whitehouse (TX)
College: Texas Tech (Big Twelve Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Josh Allen | Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen | Buffalo Bills

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 19: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen watches Tiger Woods of the United States on the first tee during the final round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California.
Photo: by Michael Owens (Getty Images)

Completions: 359
Passing Yards: 4283
Passing Touchdowns: 35

Name: Josh Allen
Position: QB
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 237 lbs
Birth Place: Firebaugh, CA, USA
High School: Firebaugh (CA)
College: Wyoming (Mountain West Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jalen Hurts | Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts | Philadelphia Eagles

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 12: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from the sidelines during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo: by Rob Carr (Getty Images)

Completions: 306
Passing Yards: 3701
Passing Touchdowns: 22

Name: Jalen Hurts
Position: QB
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 223 lbs
Birth Place: Houston, TX, USA
High School: Channelview (TX)
College: Oklahoma (Big Twelve Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Joe Burrow | Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow | Cincinnati Bengals

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 26: Joe Burrow #9 and Jake Browning #6 of the Cincinnati Bengals walk to the field during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo: by Dylan Buell (Getty Images)

Completions: 414
Passing Yards: 4475
Passing Touchdowns: 35

Name: Joe Burrow
Position: QB
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Ames, IA, USA
High School: Athens (OH)
College: LSU (Southeastern Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Geno Smith | Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith | Seattle Seahawks

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks is introduced to the crowd before a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: by Christopher Mast (Getty Images)

Completions: 399
Passing Yards: 4282
Passing Touchdowns: 30

Name: Geno Smith
Position: QB
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 32
Experience: 11
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 221 lbs
Birth Place: Miramar, FL, USA
High School: Miramar (FL)
College: West Virginia (Big Twelve Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Trevor Lawrence | Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence | Jacksonville Jaguars

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 12: Will Grier #15 of the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys are seen on the field with Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars after a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo: by Richard Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Completions: 387
Passing Yards: 4113
Passing Touchdowns: 25

Name: Trevor Lawrence
Position: QB
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Knoxville, TN, USA
High School: Cartersville (GA)
College: Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Justin Fields | Chicago Bears

Justin Fields | Chicago Bears

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 12: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears leaves the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: by Quinn Harris (Getty Images)

Completions: 192
Passing Yards: 2242
Passing Touchdowns: 17

Name: Justin Fields
Position: QB
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 228 lbs
Birth Place: Kennesaw, GA, USA
High School: Harrison (GA)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Kirk Cousins | Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins | Minnesota Vikings

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings runs through drills before a preseason game Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: by Christopher Mast (Getty Images)

Completions: 424
Passing Yards: 4547
Passing Touchdowns: 29

Name: Kirk Cousins
Position: QB
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age: 34
Experience: 12
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 205 lbs
Birth Place: Barrington, IL, USA
High School: Holland Christian (MI)
College: Michigan State (Big Ten Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Daniel Jones | New York Giants

Daniel Jones | New York Giants

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones attends Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on April 23, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Photo: by Elsa (Getty Images)

Completions: 317
Passing Yards: 3205
Passing Touchdowns: 15

Name: Daniel Jones
Position: QB
Team: New York Giants
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 230 lbs
Birth Place: Charlotte, NC, USA
High School: Charlotte Latin (NC)
College: Duke (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jared Goff | Detroit Lions

Jared Goff | Detroit Lions

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 11: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks on against the New York Giants before the preseason game at Ford Field on August 11, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo: by Nic Antaya (Getty Images)

Completions: 382
Passing Yards: 4438
Passing Touchdowns: 29

Name: Jared Goff
Position: QB
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 28
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 217 lbs
Birth Place: Novato, CA, USA
High School: Marin Catholic (CA)
College: California (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Justin Herbert | Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert | Los Angeles Chargers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 5: Running back Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers takes the handoff from quarterback Justin Herbert #10 during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on August 5, 2023 in Costa Mesa, California.
Photo: by Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

Completions: 477
Passing Yards: 4739
Passing Touchdowns: 25

Name: Justin Herbert
Position: QB
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 236 lbs
Birth Place: Eugene, OR, USA
High School: Sheldon (OR)
College: Oregon (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Aaron Rodgers | New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers | New York Jets

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 12: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo: by Jared C. Tilton (Getty Images)

Completions: 350
Passing Yards: 3695
Passing Touchdowns: 26

Name: Aaron Rodgers
Position: QB
Team: New York Jets
Age: 39
Experience: 19
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 223 lbs
Birth Place: Chico, CA, USA
High School: Pleasant Valley (CA)
College: California (Pacific Ten Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Lamar Jackson | Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson | Baltimore Ravens

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 12: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field following the Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo: by Rob Carr (Getty Images)

Completions: 203
Passing Yards: 2242
Passing Touchdowns: 17

Name: Lamar Jackson
Position: QB
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 26
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Pompano Beach, FL, USA
High School: Boynton Beach (FL)
College: Louisville (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Tua Tagovailoa | Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa | Miami Dolphins

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins (C) takes the field before a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Tagovailoa did not play during the first preseason game of the season.
Photo: by Bryan Cereijo (Getty Images)

Completions: 259
Passing Yards: 3548
Passing Touchdowns: 25

Name: Tua Tagovailoa
Position: QB
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 227 lbs
Birth Place: Ewa Beach, HI, USA
High School: St. Louis (HI)
College: Alabama (Southeastern Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Russell Wilson | Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson | Denver Broncos

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 11: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 18-17.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 292
Passing Yards: 3524
Passing Touchdowns: 16

Name: Russell Wilson
Position: QB
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 34
Experience: 12
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Richmond, VA, USA
High School: Collegiate (VA)
College: Wisconsin (Big Ten Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Derek Carr | New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr | New Orleans Saints

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 13: Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during a preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: by Chris Graythen (Getty Images)

Completions: 305
Passing Yards: 3522
Passing Touchdowns: 24

Name: Derek Carr
Position: QB
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 32
Experience: 10
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Fresno, CA, USA
High School: Bakersfield Christian (CA)
College: Fresno State (Mountain West Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Kyler Murray | Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray | Arizona Cardinals

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 11: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 259
Passing Yards: 2368
Passing Touchdowns: 14

Name: Kyler Murray
Position: QB
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 207 lbs
Birth Place: Bedford, TX, USA
High School: Allen (TX)
College: Oklahoma (Big Twelve Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dak Prescott | Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott | Dallas Cowboys

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 12: Will Grier #15 of the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys are seen on the field with Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars after a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo: by Richard Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Completions: 261
Passing Yards: 2860
Passing Touchdowns: 23

Name: Dak Prescott
Position: QB
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 30
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 238 lbs
Birth Place: Sulphur, LA, USA
High School: Haughton (LA)
College: Mississippi State (Southeastern Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Marcus Mariota | Philadelphia Eagles

Marcus Mariota | Philadelphia Eagles

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 12: Quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles calls a signal against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo: by Rob Carr (Getty Images)

Completions: 184
Passing Yards: 2219
Passing Touchdowns: 15

Name: Marcus Mariota
Position: QB
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 29
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 222 lbs
Birth Place: Honolulu, HI, USA
High School: St. Louis (HI)
College: Oregon (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Davis Mills | Houston Texans

Davis Mills | Houston Texans

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots and quarterback Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans talk after the preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Photo: by Omar Rawlings (Getty Images)

Completions: 292
Passing Yards: 3118
Passing Touchdowns: 17

Name: Davis Mills
Position: QB
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Atlanta, GA, USA
High School: Greater Atlanta Christian School (GA)
College: Stanford (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Andy Dalton | Carolina Panthers

Andy Dalton | Carolina Panthers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 12: Bryce Young #9 talks with Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers during a preseason game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo: by Grant Halverson (Getty Images)

Completions: 252
Passing Yards: 2871
Passing Touchdowns: 18

Name: Andy Dalton
Position: QB
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 35
Experience: 13
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Katy, TX, USA
High School: Katy (TX)
College: TCU (Mountain West Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mac Jones | New England Patriots

Mac Jones | New England Patriots

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots and Xavier Hutchinson #19 of the Houston Texans talk after the preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Photo: by Omar Rawlings (Getty Images)

Completions: 288
Passing Yards: 2997
Passing Touchdowns: 14

Name: Mac Jones
Position: QB
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Jacksonville, FL, USA
High School: The Bolles School (FL)
College: Alabama (Southeastern Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jacoby Brissett | Washington Commanders

Jacoby Brissett | Washington Commanders

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Joshua Dobbs #15, Deshaun Watson #4 and Kellen Mond #7 of the Cleveland Browns pose for a photo with Jacoby Brissett #12 of the Washington Commanders after the Commanders defeated the Browns 17-15 in a preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo: by Nick Cammett (Getty Images)

Completions: 236
Passing Yards: 2608
Passing Touchdowns: 12

Name: Jacoby Brissett
Position: QB
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 30
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 235 lbs
Birth Place: West Palm Beach, FL, USA
High School: William T. Dwyer (FL)
College: North Carolina State (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jimmy Garoppolo | Las Vegas Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo | Las Vegas Raiders

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after the Raiders’ 34-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: by Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Completions: 207
Passing Yards: 2437
Passing Touchdowns: 16

Name: Jimmy Garoppolo
Position: QB
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 31
Experience: 10
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Arlington Heights, IL, USA
High School: Rolling Meadows (IL)
College: Eastern Illinois (Ohio Valley Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Ryan Tannehill | Tennessee Titans

Ryan Tannehill | Tennessee Titans

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 10: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans calls out in training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on August 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo: by Silas Walker (Getty Images)

Completions: 212
Passing Yards: 2536
Passing Touchdowns: 13

Name: Ryan Tannehill
Position: QB
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 35
Experience: 12
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 217 lbs
Birth Place: Lubbock, TX, USA
High School: Big Spring (TX)
College: Texas A&M (Southeastern Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Kenny Pickett | Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett | Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-17 during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo: by Julio Aguilar (Getty Images)

Completions: 245
Passing Yards: 2404
Passing Touchdowns: 7

Name: Kenny Pickett
Position: QB
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 25
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Oakhurst, NJ, USA
High School: Ocean Township (NJ)
College: Pittsburgh (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Baker Mayfield | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo: by Mike Ehrmann (Getty Images)

Completions: 201
Passing Yards: 2163
Passing Touchdowns: 10

Name: Baker Mayfield
Position: QB
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Austin, TX, USA
High School: Lake Travis (TX)
College: Oklahoma (Big Twelve Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Taylor Heinicke | Atlanta Falcons

Taylor Heinicke | Atlanta Falcons

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo: by Bryan Cereijo (Getty Images)

Completions: 161
Passing Yards: 1859
Passing Touchdowns: 12

Name: Taylor Heinicke
Position: QB
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 30
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 210 lbs
Birth Place: Atlanta, GA, USA
High School: Collins Hill (GA)
College: Old Dominion (Conference USA)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Matthew Stafford | Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford | Los Angeles Rams

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Matthew Stafford #9 and Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams speak on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: by Katelyn Mulcahy (Getty Images)

Completions: 206
Passing Yards: 2087
Passing Touchdowns: 10

Name: Matthew Stafford
Position: QB
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 35
Experience: 15
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Tampa, FL, USA
High School: Highland Park (TX)
College: Georgia (Southeastern Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Brock Purdy | San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy | San Francisco 49ers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers works out during training camp at SAP Performance Facility on August 04, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: by Thearon W. Henderson (Getty Images)

Completions: 114
Passing Yards: 1374
Passing Touchdowns: 13

Name: Brock Purdy
Position: QB
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Gilbert, AZ, USA
High School: Perry (AZ)
College: Iowa State (Big Twelve Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Zach Wilson | New York Jets

Zach Wilson | New York Jets

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets looks to throw during the first quarter of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Photo: by Stacy Revere (Getty Images)

Completions: 132
Passing Yards: 1688
Passing Touchdowns: 6

Name: Zach Wilson
Position: QB
Team: New York Jets
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 214 lbs
Birth Place: Draper, UT, USA
High School: Corner Canyon (UT)
College: BYU (Independent)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Sam Darnold | San Francisco 49ers

Sam Darnold | San Francisco 49ers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the San Francisco 49ers prepares to run a play against the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter of a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the 49ers 34-7.
Photo: by Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Completions: 82
Passing Yards: 1143
Passing Touchdowns: 7

Name: Sam Darnold
Position: QB
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 26
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Capistrano Beach, CA, USA
High School: San Clemente (CA)
College: USC (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Deshaun Watson | Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson | Cleveland Browns

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Joshua Dobbs #15, Deshaun Watson #4 and Kellen Mond #7 of the Cleveland Browns pose for a photo with Jacoby Brissett #12 of the Washington Commanders after the Commanders defeated the Browns 17-15 in a preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo: by Nick Cammett (Getty Images)

Completions: 99
Passing Yards: 1102
Passing Touchdowns: 7

Name: Deshaun Watson
Position: QB
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 27
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 223 lbs
Birth Place: Gainesville, GA, USA
High School: Gainesville (GA)
College: Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mitch Trubisky | Pittsburgh Steelers

Mitch Trubisky | Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Anthony McFarland Jr. #26 celebrates with Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers after connecting for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo: by Julio Aguilar (Getty Images)

Completions: 117
Passing Yards: 1252
Passing Touchdowns: 4

Name: Mitch Trubisky
Position: QB
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Mentor, OH, USA
High School: Mentor (OH)
College: North Carolina (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Cooper Rush | Dallas Cowboys

Cooper Rush | Dallas Cowboys

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 12: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys and Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys talk after the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo: by Richard Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Completions: 94
Passing Yards: 1051
Passing Touchdowns: 5

Name: Cooper Rush
Position: QB
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 29
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Charlotte, MI, USA
High School: Lansing Catholic (MI)
College: Central Michigan (Mid-American Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mike White | Miami Dolphins

Mike White | Miami Dolphins

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel (C) and quarterback Mike White #14 (R) go over a play during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo: by Bryan Cereijo (Getty Images)

Completions: 103
Passing Yards: 1192
Passing Touchdowns: 3

Name: Mike White
Position: QB
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 28
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 216 lbs
Birth Place: Pembroke Pines, FL, USA
High School: NSU University School (FL)
College: Western Kentucky (Conference USA)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Tyler Huntley | Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley | Baltimore Ravens

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 12: Quarterback Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up against the Philadelphia Eagles during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo: by Rob Carr (Getty Images)

Completions: 75
Passing Yards: 658
Passing Touchdowns: 2

Name: Tyler Huntley
Position: QB
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 204 lbs
Birth Place: Dania, FL, USA
High School: Hallandale (FL)
College: Utah (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jameis Winston | New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston | New Orleans Saints

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 13: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during a preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: by Chris Graythen (Getty Images)

Completions: 73
Passing Yards: 858
Passing Touchdowns: 4

Name: Jameis Winston
Position: QB
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 29
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 231 lbs
Birth Place: Bessemer, AL, USA
High School: Hueytown (AL)
College: Florida State (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jarrett Stidham | Denver Broncos

Jarrett Stidham | Denver Broncos

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 11: Quarterback Jarrett Stidham #4 of the Denver Broncos prepares to snap the football during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 18-17.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 53
Passing Yards: 656
Passing Touchdowns: 4

Name: Jarrett Stidham
Position: QB
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 27
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Stephenville, TX, USA
High School: Stephenville (TX)
College: Auburn (Southeastern Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Bailey Zappe | New England Patriots

Bailey Zappe | New England Patriots

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the second quarter during the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on August 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Photo: by Omar Rawlings (Getty Images)

Completions: 65
Passing Yards: 781
Passing Touchdowns: 5

Name: Bailey Zappe
Position: QB
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Victoria, TX, USA
High School: Victoria East (TX)
College: Western Kentucky (Conference USA)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

P.J. Walker | Chicago Bears

P.J. Walker | Chicago Bears

Completions: 63
Passing Yards: 731
Passing Touchdowns: 3

Name: P.J. Walker
Position: QB
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 28
Experience: 4
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 216 lbs
Birth Place: Elizabeth, NJ, USA
High School: Elizabeth (NJ)
College: Temple (American Athletic Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Desmond Ridder | Atlanta Falcons

Desmond Ridder | Atlanta Falcons

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 of the Atlanta Falcons smiles during a preseason game agains the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo: by Bryan Cereijo (Getty Images)

Completions: 73
Passing Yards: 708
Passing Touchdowns: 2

Name: Desmond Ridder
Position: QB
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 207 lbs
Birth Place: Louisville, KY, USA
High School: St. Xavier (KY)
College: Cincinnati (American Athletic Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Teddy Bridgewater | Detroit Lions

Teddy Bridgewater | Detroit Lions

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 12: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos lines up against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field At Mile High on December 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo: by Matthew Stockman (Getty Images)

Completions: 49
Passing Yards: 683
Passing Touchdowns: 4

Name: Teddy Bridgewater
Position: QB
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 30
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 212 lbs
Birth Place: Miami, FL, USA
High School: Miami Northwestern (FL)
College: Louisville (American Athletic Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Gardner Minshew | Indianapolis Colts

Gardner Minshew | Indianapolis Colts

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Boogie Basham #55 of the Buffalo Bills sacks Gardner Minshew #10 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter of a preseason game at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.
Photo: by Bryan M. Bennett (Getty Images)

Completions: 44
Passing Yards: 663
Passing Touchdowns: 3

Name: Gardner Minshew
Position: QB
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Brandon, MS, USA
High School: Brandon (MS)
College: Washington State (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Sam Ehlinger | Indianapolis Colts

Sam Ehlinger | Indianapolis Colts

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Sam Ehlinger #4 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.
Photo: by Bryan M. Bennett (Getty Images)

Completions: 64
Passing Yards: 573
Passing Touchdowns: 3

Name: Sam Ehlinger
Position: QB
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Austin, TX, USA
High School: Westlake (TX)
College: Texas (Big Twelve Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Colt McCoy | Arizona Cardinals

Colt McCoy | Arizona Cardinals

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 11: Quarterback Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals on the sidelines during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 18-17.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 90
Passing Yards: 780
Passing Touchdowns: 1

Name: Colt McCoy
Position: QB
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 36
Experience: 14
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 212 lbs
Birth Place: Hobbs, NM, USA
High School: Jim Ned (TX)
College: Texas (Big Twelve Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Joshua Dobbs | Cleveland Browns

Joshua Dobbs | Cleveland Browns

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Joshua Dobbs #15, Deshaun Watson #4 and Kellen Mond #7 of the Cleveland Browns pose for a photo with Jacoby Brissett #12 of the Washington Commanders after the Commanders defeated the Browns 17-15 in a preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo: by Nick Cammett (Getty Images)

Completions: 40
Passing Yards: 411
Passing Touchdowns: 2

Name: Joshua Dobbs
Position: QB
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Alpharetta, GA, USA
High School: Alpharetta (GA)
College: Tennessee (Southeastern Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Malik Willis | Tennessee Titans

Malik Willis | Tennessee Titans

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 12: Malik Willis #7 of the Tennessee Titans looks to pass the football in the first half against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: by Quinn Harris (Getty Images)

Completions: 31
Passing Yards: 276
Passing Touchdowns: 0

Name: Malik Willis
Position: QB
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 219 lbs
Birth Place: Atlanta, GA, USA
High School: Roswell (GA)
College: Liberty (Independent)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

David Blough | Arizona Cardinals

David Blough | Arizona Cardinals

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 11: Quarterback David Blough #17 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 18-17.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 38
Passing Yards: 402
Passing Touchdowns: 2

Name: David Blough
Position: QB
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 28
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 207 lbs
Birth Place: Carrollton, TX, USA
High School: Creekview (TX)
College: Purdue (Big Ten Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Skylar Thompson | Miami Dolphins

Skylar Thompson | Miami Dolphins

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Quarterback Skylar Thompson #19 of the Miami Dolphins (L), quarterback Mike White #14 of the Miami Dolphins (C), and tight end Eric Saubert #82 of the Miami Dolphins (R) walk onto the field before a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo: by Bryan Cereijo (Getty Images)

Completions: 60
Passing Yards: 534
Passing Touchdowns: 1

Name: Skylar Thompson
Position: QB
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 26
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 219 lbs
Birth Place: Independence, MO, USA
High School: Fort Osage (MO)
College: Kansas State (Big Twelve Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Brett Rypien | Los Angeles Rams

Brett Rypien | Los Angeles Rams

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Quarterback Brett Rypien #11 of the Los Angeles Rams is sacked by linebacker Chris Rumph II #94 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the firth half of a pre-season NFL game at SoFi Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: by Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

Completions: 53
Passing Yards: 483
Passing Touchdowns: 2

Name: Brett Rypien
Position: QB
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 27
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 202 lbs
Birth Place: Spokane, WA, USA
High School: Shadle Park (WA)
College: Boise State (Mountain West Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Sam Howell | Washington Commanders

Sam Howell | Washington Commanders

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders is sacked by Maurice Hurst #90 and Isaiah McGuire #57 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half of a preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo: by Nick Cammett (Getty Images)

Completions: 11
Passing Yards: 169
Passing Touchdowns: 1

Name: Sam Howell
Position: QB
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 22
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Waynesville, NC, USA
High School: Sun Valley (NC)
College: North Carolina (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jeff Driskel | Arizona Cardinals

Jeff Driskel | Arizona Cardinals

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 03: Quarterbacks Jeff Driskel #19 and Clayton Tune #15 of the Arizona Cardinals participate in a team practice ahead of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on August 03, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 14
Passing Yards: 108
Passing Touchdowns: 1

Name: Jeff Driskel
Position: QB
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 30
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 235 lbs
Birth Place: Oviedo, FL, USA
High School: Hagerty (FL)
College: Louisiana Tech (Conference USA)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Kyle Allen | Buffalo Bills

Kyle Allen | Buffalo Bills

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Kyle Allen #9 of the Buffalo Bills signals during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.
Photo: by Bryan M. Bennett (Getty Images)

Completions: 46
Passing Yards: 416
Passing Touchdowns: 2

Name: Kyle Allen
Position: QB
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 210 lbs
Birth Place: Scottsdale, AZ, USA
High School: Desert Mountain (AZ)
College: Houston (American Athletic Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

John Wolford | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

John Wolford | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: John Wolford #13 of the Los Angeles Rams on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: by Harry How (Getty Images)

Completions: 38
Passing Yards: 390
Passing Touchdowns: 1

Name: John Wolford
Position: QB
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Jacksonville, FL, USA
High School: Bishop Kenny (FL)
College: Wake Forest (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jordan Love | Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love | Green Bay Packers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 01: Sean Clifford #8 and Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers work out during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on August 01, 2023 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.
Photo: by Patrick McDermott (Getty Images)

Completions: 14
Passing Yards: 195
Passing Touchdowns: 1

Name: Jordan Love
Position: QB
Team: Green Bay Packers
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 219 lbs
Birth Place: Bakersfield, CA, USA
High School: Liberty (CA)
College: Utah State (Mountain West Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Trey Lance | San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance | San Francisco 49ers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers throws under pressure from defensive tackle Byron Young #93 of the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter of a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the 49ers 34-7.
Photo: by Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Completions: 15
Passing Yards: 194
Passing Touchdowns: 0

Name: Trey Lance
Position: QB
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 224 lbs
Birth Place: Marshall, MN, USA
High School: Marshall Senior (MN)
College: North Dakota State (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Tyrod Taylor | New York Giants

Tyrod Taylor | New York Giants

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 20: Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills scrambles with the ball during the first quarter against the New York Giants on August 20, 2016 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York.
Photo: by Brett Carlsen (Getty Images)

Completions: 6
Passing Yards: 58
Passing Touchdowns: 1

Name: Tyrod Taylor
Position: QB
Team: New York Giants
Age: 34
Experience: 13
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 217 lbs
Birth Place: Hampton, VA, USA
High School: Hampton (VA)
College: Virginia Tech (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Nick Mullens | Minnesota Vikings

Nick Mullens | Minnesota Vikings

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Nick Mullens #12 of the Minnesota Vikings runs out on to the field before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: by Christopher Mast (Getty Images)

Completions: 21
Passing Yards: 224
Passing Touchdowns: 1

Name: Nick Mullens
Position: QB
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age: 28
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 210 lbs
Birth Place: Hoover, AL, USA
High School: Spain Park (AL)
College: Southern Miss (Conference USA)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Trevor Siemian | Cincinnati Bengals

Trevor Siemian | Cincinnati Bengals

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 19: Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos, who did not dress for the game, looks on during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 19, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo: by Justin Edmonds (Getty Images)

Completions: 15
Passing Yards: 184
Passing Touchdowns: 1

Name: Trevor Siemian
Position: QB
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 31
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Windermer, FL, USA
High School: Olympia (FL)
College: Northwestern (Big Ten Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Trace McSorley | New England Patriots

Trace McSorley | New England Patriots

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Trace McSorley #19 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the third quarter during the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on August 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Photo: by Omar Rawlings (Getty Images)

Completions: 45
Passing Yards: 412
Passing Touchdowns: 0

Name: Trace McSorley
Position: QB
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 210 lbs
Birth Place: Ashburn, VA, USA
High School: Briar Woods (VA)
College: Penn State (Big Ten Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Chris Streveler | New York Jets

Chris Streveler | New York Jets

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 03: Chris Streveler #15 of the New York Jets looks to pass during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Photo: by Nick Cammett (Getty Images)

Completions: 10
Passing Yards: 90
Passing Touchdowns: 0

Name: Chris Streveler
Position: QB
Team: New York Jets
Age: 28
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 216 lbs
Birth Place: Naperville, IL, USA
High School: Marian Central Catholic (IL)
College: South Dakota (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Nathan Peterman | Chicago Bears

Nathan Peterman | Chicago Bears

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 12: Nathan Peterman #14 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on August 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: by Quinn Harris (Getty Images)

Completions: 14
Passing Yards: 139
Passing Touchdowns: 1

Name: Nathan Peterman
Position: QB
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 29
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Jacksonville, FL, USA
High School: Bartram Trail (FL)
College: Pittsburgh (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Anthony Brown | Baltimore Ravens

Anthony Brown | Baltimore Ravens

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 12: Quarterback Anthony Brown #12 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo: by Rob Carr (Getty Images)

Completions: 22
Passing Yards: 302
Passing Touchdowns: 0

Name: Anthony Brown
Position: QB
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 25
Experience: 1
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 223 lbs
Birth Place: Cliffwood, NJ, USA
High School: St. John Vianney (NJ)
College: Oregon (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Blaine Gabbert | Kansas City Chiefs

Blaine Gabbert | Kansas City Chiefs

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
ST JOSEPH, MISSOURI - JULY 25: Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes #15, Blaine Gabbert #9, Chris Oladokun #6, and Shane Buechele #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs warm up during Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp on July 25, 2023 in St Joseph, Missouri.
Photo: by Jamie Squire (Getty Images)

Completions: 6
Passing Yards: 29
Passing Touchdowns: 1

Name: Blaine Gabbert
Position: QB
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 33
Experience: 13
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 233 lbs
Birth Place: Chesterfield, MO, USA
High School: Parkway West (MO)
College: Missouri (Big Twelve Conference)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Brian Hoyer | Las Vegas Raiders

Brian Hoyer | Las Vegas Raiders

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders talks with quarterback Brian Hoyer #7 before a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks by at left. The Raiders defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-7.
Photo: by Steve Marcus (Getty Images)

Completions: 5
Passing Yards: 37
Passing Touchdowns: 0

Name: Brian Hoyer
Position: QB
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 37
Experience: 15
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Lakewood, OH, USA
High School: St. Ignatius (OH)
College: Michigan State (Big Ten Conference)

Advertisement