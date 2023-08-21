Fantasy Football Rankings 2023 - PPR Wide Receiver (WR)

This slideshow is based on 2022 NFL season data from Sportradar. Rankings were compiled by an AI engine that were then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
This slideshow is based on 2022 NFL season data from Sportradar. Rankings were compiled by an AI engine that were then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
Justin Jefferson | Minnesota Vikings
Completions: 128
Receiving Yards: 1809
Receiving Touchdowns: 8
Name: Justin Jefferson
Position: WR
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 195 lbs
Birth Place: St. Rose, LA, USA
High School: Destrehan (LA)
College: LSU (Southeastern Conference)
Tyreek Hill | Miami Dolphins
Completions: 119
Receiving Yards: 1710
Receiving Touchdowns: 7
Name: Tyreek Hill
Position: WR
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 29
Experience: 8
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 191 lbs
Birth Place: Garden City, KS, USA
High School: Coffee (GA)
College: West Alabama (Gulf South Conference)
Davante Adams | Las Vegas Raiders
Completions: 100
Receiving Yards: 1516
Receiving Touchdowns: 14
Name: Davante Adams
Position: WR
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 30
Experience: 10
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Palo Alto, CA, USA
High School: Palo Alto (CA)
College: Fresno State (Mountain West Conference)
Stefon Diggs | Buffalo Bills
Completions: 108
Receiving Yards: 1429
Receiving Touchdowns: 11
Name: Stefon Diggs
Position: WR
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 29
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 191 lbs
Birth Place: Gaithersburg, MD, USA
High School: Good Counsel (MD)
College: Maryland (Big Ten Conference)
CeeDee Lamb | Dallas Cowboys
Completions: 107
Receiving Yards: 1359
Receiving Touchdowns: 9
Name: CeeDee Lamb
Position: WR
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Richmond, TX, USA
High School: Foster (TX)
College: Oklahoma (Big Twelve Conference)
A.J. Brown | Philadelphia Eagles
Completions: 88
Receiving Yards: 1496
Receiving Touchdowns: 11
Name: A.J. Brown
Position: WR
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 226 lbs
Birth Place: Starkville, MS, USA
High School: Starkville (MS)
College: Ole Miss (Southeastern Conference)
Amon-Ra St. Brown | Detroit Lions
Completions: 106
Receiving Yards: 1161
Receiving Touchdowns: 6
Name: Amon-Ra St. Brown
Position: WR
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 202 lbs
Birth Place: Anaheim Hills, CA, USA
High School: Mater Dei (CA)
College: USC (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Jaylen Waddle | Miami Dolphins
Completions: 75
Receiving Yards: 1356
Receiving Touchdowns: 8
Name: Jaylen Waddle
Position: WR
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Houston, TX, USA
High School: Episcopal (TX)
College: Alabama (Southeastern Conference)
Tyler Boyd | Cincinnati Bengals
Completions: 58
Receiving Yards: 762
Receiving Touchdowns: 5
Name: Tyler Boyd
Position: WR
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 28
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 203 lbs
Birth Place: Clairton, PA, USA
High School: Clairton (PA)
College: Pittsburgh (Atlantic Coast Conference)
DeVonta Smith | Philadelphia Eagles
Completions: 95
Receiving Yards: 1196
Receiving Touchdowns: 7
Name: DeVonta Smith
Position: WR
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 170 lbs
Birth Place: Amite City, LA, USA
High School: Amite (LA)
College: Alabama (Southeastern Conference)
Amari Cooper | Cleveland Browns
Completions: 78
Receiving Yards: 1160
Receiving Touchdowns: 9
Name: Amari Cooper
Position: WR
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 29
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 211 lbs
Birth Place: Miami, FL, USA
High School: Northwestern (FL)
College: Alabama (Southeastern Conference)
Ja’Marr Chase | Cincinnati Bengals
Completions: 87
Receiving Yards: 1046
Receiving Touchdowns: 9
Name: Ja’Marr Chase
Position: WR
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 201 lbs
Birth Place: Harvey, LA, USA
High School: Archbishop Rummel (LA)
College: LSU (Southeastern Conference)
Christian Kirk | Jacksonville Jaguars
Completions: 84
Receiving Yards: 1108
Receiving Touchdowns: 8
Name: Christian Kirk
Position: WR
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age: 26
Experience: 6
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Scottsdale, AZ, USA
High School: Saguaro (AZ)
College: Texas A&M (Southeastern Conference)
Tyler Lockett | Seattle Seahawks
Completions: 84
Receiving Yards: 1033
Receiving Touchdowns: 9
Name: Tyler Lockett
Position: WR
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 30
Experience: 9
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 182 lbs
Birth Place: Tulsa, OK, USA
High School: Booker T. Washington (OK)
College: Kansas State (Big Twelve Conference)
Terry McLaurin | Washington Commanders
Completions: 77
Receiving Yards: 1191
Receiving Touchdowns: 5
Name: Terry McLaurin
Position: WR
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 210 lbs
Birth Place: Indianapolis, IN, USA
High School: Indianapolis Cathedral (IN)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)
Brandon Aiyuk | San Francisco 49ers
Completions: 78
Receiving Yards: 1015
Receiving Touchdowns: 8
Name: Brandon Aiyuk
Position: WR
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Reno, NV, USA
High School: McQueen (NV)
College: Arizona State (Pacific Twelve Conference)
DK Metcalf | Seattle Seahawks
Completions: 90
Receiving Yards: 1048
Receiving Touchdowns: 6
Name: DK Metcalf
Position: WR
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 25
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 235 lbs
Birth Place: Oxford, MS, USA
High School: Oxford (MS)
College: Ole Miss (Southeastern Conference)
Mike Evans | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Completions: 77
Receiving Yards: 1124
Receiving Touchdowns: 6
Name: Mike Evans
Position: WR
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 29
Experience: 10
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 231 lbs
Birth Place: Galveston, TX, USA
High School: Ball (TX)
College: Texas A&M (Southeastern Conference)
Chris Godwin | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Completions: 104
Receiving Yards: 1023
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Chris Godwin
Position: WR
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 27
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 209 lbs
Birth Place: Philadelphia, PA, USA
High School: Middletown (PA)
College: Penn State (Big Ten Conference)
Tee Higgins | Cincinnati Bengals
Completions: 74
Receiving Yards: 1029
Receiving Touchdowns: 7
Name: Tee Higgins
Position: WR
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 219 lbs
Birth Place: Oak Ridge, TN, USA
High School: Oak Ridge (TN)
College: Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Michael Pittman Jr. | Indianapolis Colts
Completions: 99
Receiving Yards: 925
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Michael Pittman Jr.
Position: WR
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 223 lbs
Birth Place: Woodland Hills, CA, USA
High School: Oaks Christian (CA)
College: USC (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Garrett Wilson | New York Jets
Completions: 83
Receiving Yards: 1103
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Garrett Wilson
Position: WR
Team: New York Jets
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 192 lbs
Birth Place: Austin, TX, USA
High School: Lake Travis (TX)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)
Jerry Jeudy | Denver Broncos
Completions: 67
Receiving Yards: 972
Receiving Touchdowns: 6
Name: Jerry Jeudy
Position: WR
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 193 lbs
Birth Place: Deerfield Beach, FL, USA
High School: Deerfield Beach (FL)
College: Alabama (Southeastern Conference)
Cooper Kupp | Los Angeles Rams
Completions: 75
Receiving Yards: 812
Receiving Touchdowns: 6
Name: Cooper Kupp
Position: WR
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 30
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 208 lbs
Birth Place: Yakima, WA, USA
High School: Davis (WA)
College: Eastern Washington (Big Sky Conference)
DJ Moore | Chicago Bears
Completions: 63
Receiving Yards: 888
Receiving Touchdowns: 7
Name: DJ Moore
Position: WR
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 26
Experience: 6
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 210 lbs
Birth Place: Philadelphia, PA, USA
High School: Imhotep Institute Charter (PA)
College: Maryland (Big Ten Conference)
Chris Olave | New Orleans Saints
Completions: 72
Receiving Yards: 1042
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Chris Olave
Position: WR
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 187 lbs
Birth Place: San Ysidro, CA, USA
High School: Mission Hills (CA)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)
Zay Jones | Jacksonville Jaguars
Completions: 82
Receiving Yards: 823
Receiving Touchdowns: 5
Name: Zay Jones
Position: WR
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Dallas, TX, USA
High School: Stephen F. Austin (TX)
College: East Carolina (American Athletic Conference)
JuJu Smith-Schuster | New England Patriots
Completions: 78
Receiving Yards: 933
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: JuJu Smith-Schuster
Position: WR
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 26
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Long Beach, CA, USA
High School: Long Beach Poly (CA)
College: USC (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Diontae Johnson | Pittsburgh Steelers
Completions: 86
Receiving Yards: 882
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Diontae Johnson
Position: WR
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 183 lbs
Birth Place: Ruskin, FL, USA
High School: Earl J. Lennard (FL)
College: Toledo (Mid-American Conference)
Jakobi Meyers | Las Vegas Raiders
Completions: 67
Receiving Yards: 804
Receiving Touchdowns: 6
Name: Jakobi Meyers
Position: WR
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Lithonia, GA, USA
High School: Arabia Mountain (GA)
College: North Carolina State (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Adam Thielen | Carolina Panthers
Completions: 70
Receiving Yards: 716
Receiving Touchdowns: 6
Name: Adam Thielen
Position: WR
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 32
Experience: 10
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 195 lbs
Birth Place: Detroit Lakes, MN, USA
High School: Detroit Lakes (MN)
College: Minnesota State (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference)
Drake London | Atlanta Falcons
Completions: 72
Receiving Yards: 866
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Drake London
Position: WR
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 22
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 213 lbs
Birth Place: Moorpark, CA, USA
High School: Moorpark (CA)
College: USC (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Mike Williams | Los Angeles Chargers
Completions: 63
Receiving Yards: 895
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Mike Williams
Position: WR
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 218 lbs
Birth Place: Vance, SC, USA
High School: Santee Lake Marion (SC)
College: Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Curtis Samuel | Washington Commanders
Completions: 64
Receiving Yards: 656
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Curtis Samuel
Position: WR
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 27
Experience: 7
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 195 lbs
Birth Place: Brooklyn, NY, USA
High School: Erasmus Hall (NY)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)
Allen Lazard | New York Jets
Completions: 60
Receiving Yards: 788
Receiving Touchdowns: 6
Name: Allen Lazard
Position: WR
Team: New York Jets
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 227 lbs
Birth Place: Urbandale, IA, USA
High School: Urbandale (IA)
College: Iowa State (Big Twelve Conference)
Gabe Davis | Buffalo Bills
Completions: 48
Receiving Yards: 836
Receiving Touchdowns: 7
Name: Gabe Davis
Position: WR
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Sanford, FL, USA
High School: Seminole (FL)
College: UCF (American Athletic Conference)
Mack Hollins | Atlanta Falcons
Completions: 57
Receiving Yards: 690
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Mack Hollins
Position: WR
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 29
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 221 lbs
Birth Place: Rockville, MD, USA
High School: Thomas Sprigg Wootton (MD)
College: North Carolina (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Joshua Palmer | Los Angeles Chargers
Completions: 72
Receiving Yards: 769
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Joshua Palmer
Position: WR
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 210 lbs
Birth Place: Brampton, ON, CAN
High School: St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)
College: Tennessee (Southeastern Conference)
Deebo Samuel | San Francisco 49ers
Completions: 56
Receiving Yards: 632
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Deebo Samuel
Position: WR
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Inman, SC, USA
High School: Inman Chapman (SC)
College: South Carolina (Southeastern Conference)
Donovan Peoples-Jones | Cleveland Browns
Completions: 61
Receiving Yards: 839
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Donovan Peoples-Jones
Position: WR
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 204 lbs
Birth Place: Detroit, MI, USA
High School: Cass Tech (MI)
College: Michigan (Big Ten Conference)
George Pickens | Pittsburgh Steelers
Completions: 52
Receiving Yards: 801
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: George Pickens
Position: WR
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 22
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Hoover, AL, USA
High School: Hoover (AL)
College: Georgia (Southeastern Conference)
Keenan Allen | Los Angeles Chargers
Completions: 66
Receiving Yards: 752
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Keenan Allen
Position: WR
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 31
Experience: 11
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 211 lbs
Birth Place: Greensboro, NC, USA
High School: Northern Guilford (NC)
College: California (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Christian Watson | Green Bay Packers
Completions: 41
Receiving Yards: 611
Receiving Touchdowns: 7
Name: Christian Watson
Position: WR
Team: Green Bay Packers
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 208 lbs
Birth Place: Tampa, FL, USA
High School: Henry B. Plant (FL)
College: North Dakota State (Missouri Valley Football Conference)
Courtland Sutton | Denver Broncos
Completions: 64
Receiving Yards: 829
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Courtland Sutton
Position: WR
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 216 lbs
Birth Place: Brenham, TX, USA
High School: Brenham (TX)
College: SMU (American Athletic Conference)
Marquise Brown | Arizona Cardinals
Completions: 67
Receiving Yards: 709
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Marquise Brown
Position: WR
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 180 lbs
Birth Place: Hollywood, FL, USA
High School: Chaminade-Madonna (FL)
College: Oklahoma (Big Twelve Conference)
K.J. Osborn | Minnesota Vikings
Completions: 60
Receiving Yards: 650
Receiving Touchdowns: 5
Name: K.J. Osborn
Position: WR
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 203 lbs
Birth Place: Ypsilanti, MI, USA
High School: IMG Academy (FL)
College: Miami (FL) (Atlantic Coast Conference)
DeAndre Hopkins | Tennessee Titans
Completions: 64
Receiving Yards: 717
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: DeAndre Hopkins
Position: WR
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 31
Experience: 10
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 218 lbs
Birth Place: Central, SC, USA
High School: D.W. Daniel (SC)
College: Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Parris Campbell | New York Giants
Completions: 63
Receiving Yards: 623
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Parris Campbell
Position: WR
Team: New York Giants
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 208 lbs
Birth Place: Akron, OH, USA
High School: St. Vincent‚ÄìSt. Mary (OH)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)
Brandin Cooks | Dallas Cowboys
Completions: 57
Receiving Yards: 699
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Brandin Cooks
Position: WR
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 29
Experience: 10
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 189 lbs
Birth Place: Stockton, CA, USA
High School: Lincoln (CA)
College: Oregon State (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Richie James | Kansas City Chiefs
Completions: 57
Receiving Yards: 569
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Richie James
Position: WR
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Sarasota, FL, USA
High School: Riverview (FL)
College: Middle Tennessee (Conference USA)
Jahan Dotson | Washington Commanders
Completions: 35
Receiving Yards: 523
Receiving Touchdowns: 7
Name: Jahan Dotson
Position: WR
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 182 lbs
Birth Place: Nazareth, PA, USA
High School: Nazareth Area (PA)
College: Penn State (Big Ten Conference)
Darius Slayton | New York Giants
Completions: 46
Receiving Yards: 724
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Darius Slayton
Position: WR
Team: New York Giants
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 194 lbs
Birth Place: Norcross, GA, USA
High School: Greater Atlanta Christian (GA)
College: Auburn (Southeastern Conference)
Russell Gage | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Completions: 51
Receiving Yards: 426
Receiving Touchdowns: 5
Name: Russell Gage
Position: WR
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Baton Rouge, LA, USA
High School: Redemptorist (LA)
College: LSU (Southeastern Conference)
Marquez Valdes-Scantling | Kansas City Chiefs
Completions: 42
Receiving Yards: 687
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Position: WR
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 206 lbs
Birth Place: St. Petersburg, FL, USA
High School: Lakewood (FL)
College: South Florida (American Athletic Conference)
Isaiah McKenzie | Indianapolis Colts
Completions: 42
Receiving Yards: 423
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Isaiah McKenzie
Position: WR
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 5' 8"
Weight: 173 lbs
Birth Place: Miami, FL, USA
High School: American Heritage (FL)
College: Georgia (Southeastern Conference)
Kalif Raymond | Detroit Lions
Completions: 47
Receiving Yards: 616
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Kalif Raymond
Position: WR
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 29
Experience: 7
Height: 5' 8"
Weight: 180 lbs
Birth Place: Lawrenceville, GA, USA
High School: Greater Atlanta Christian (GA)
College: Holy Cross (Patriot League)
Marvin Jones Jr. | Detroit Lions
Completions: 46
Receiving Yards: 529
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Marvin Jones Jr.
Position: WR
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 33
Experience: 12
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 199 lbs
Birth Place: Fontana, CA, USA
High School: Eitwanda (CA)
College: California (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Devin Duvernay | Baltimore Ravens
Completions: 37
Receiving Yards: 407
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Devin Duvernay
Position: WR
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 202 lbs
Birth Place: Sachse, TX, USA
High School: Sachse (TX)
College: Texas (Big Twelve Conference)
Chris Moore | Tennessee Titans
Completions: 48
Receiving Yards: 548
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Chris Moore
Position: WR
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 30
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Tampa, FL, USA
High School: Thomas Jefferson (FL)
College: Cincinnati (American Athletic Conference)
Robert Woods | Houston Texans
Completions: 53
Receiving Yards: 527
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Robert Woods
Position: WR
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 31
Experience: 11
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 195 lbs
Birth Place: Gardena, CA, USA
High School: Junipero Serra (CA)
College: USC (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Noah Brown | Houston Texans
Completions: 43
Receiving Yards: 555
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Noah Brown
Position: WR
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 27
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Flanders, NJ, USA
High School: Pope John XXIII (NJ)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)
Greg Dortch | Arizona Cardinals
Completions: 52
Receiving Yards: 467
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Greg Dortch
Position: WR
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 25
Experience: 3
Height: 5' 7"
Weight: 175 lbs
Birth Place: Richmond, VA, USA
High School: Highland Springs (VA)
College: Wake Forest (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Alec Pierce | Indianapolis Colts
Completions: 41
Receiving Yards: 593
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Alec Pierce
Position: WR
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 211 lbs
Birth Place: Glen Ellyn, IL, USA
High School: Glenbard West (IL)
College: Cincinnati (American Athletic Conference)
DeAndre Carter | Las Vegas Raiders
Completions: 46
Receiving Yards: 538
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: DeAndre Carter
Position: WR
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 30
Experience: 6
Height: 5' 8"
Weight: 190 lbs
Birth Place: San Jose, CA, USA
High School: Washington (CA)
College: Sacramento State (Big Sky Conference)
Olamide Zaccheaus | Philadelphia Eagles
Completions: 40
Receiving Yards: 533
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Olamide Zaccheaus
Position: WR
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 5' 8"
Weight: 193 lbs
Birth Place: Plainfield, NJ, USA
High School: St. Joseph’s Prep (PA)
College: Virginia (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Michael Gallup | Dallas Cowboys
Completions: 39
Receiving Yards: 424
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Michael Gallup
Position: WR
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 198 lbs
Birth Place: Atlanta, GA, USA
High School: Monroe (GA)
College: Colorado State (Mountain West Conference)
Chase Claypool | Chicago Bears
Completions: 46
Receiving Yards: 451
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Chase Claypool
Position: WR
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 238 lbs
Birth Place: Abbotsford, BC, CAN
High School: Abbotsford (CAN)
College: Notre Dame (Independent)
Josh Reynolds | Detroit Lions
Completions: 38
Receiving Yards: 479
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Josh Reynolds
Position: WR
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 194 lbs
Birth Place: San Antonio, TX, USA
High School: Jay (TX)
College: Texas A&M (Southeastern Conference)
Demarcus Robinson | Los Angeles Rams
Completions: 48
Receiving Yards: 458
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Demarcus Robinson
Position: WR
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 28
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 203 lbs
Birth Place: Fort Valley, GA, USA
High School: Peach County (GA)
College: Florida (Southeastern Conference)
DeVante Parker | New England Patriots
Completions: 31
Receiving Yards: 539
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: DeVante Parker
Position: WR
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 30
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Louisville, KY, USA
High School: Ballard (KY)
College: Louisville (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Darnell Mooney | Chicago Bears
Completions: 40
Receiving Yards: 493
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Darnell Mooney
Position: WR
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 173 lbs
Birth Place: Gadsden, AL, USA
High School: Gadsden City (AL)
College: Tulane (American Athletic Conference)
Romeo Doubs | Green Bay Packers
Completions: 42
Receiving Yards: 425
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Romeo Doubs
Position: WR
Team: Green Bay Packers
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 204 lbs
Birth Place: Los Angeles, CA, USA
High School: Jefferson (CA)
College: Nevada (Mountain West Conference)
Rashid Shaheed | New Orleans Saints
Completions: 28
Receiving Yards: 488
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Rashid Shaheed
Position: WR
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 180 lbs
Birth Place: Phoenix, AZ, USA
High School: Mt. Carmel (CA)
College: Weber State (Big Sky Conference)
Treylon Burks | Tennessee Titans
Completions: 33
Receiving Yards: 444
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Treylon Burks
Position: WR
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Warren, AR, USA
High School: Warren (AR)
College: Arkansas (Southeastern Conference)
Isaiah Hodgins | New York Giants
Completions: 37
Receiving Yards: 392
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Isaiah Hodgins
Position: WR
Team: New York Giants
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 201 lbs
Birth Place: Oakley, CA, USA
High School: Berean Christian (CA)
College: Oregon State (Pacific Twelve Conference)
DJ Chark Jr. | Carolina Panthers
Completions: 30
Receiving Yards: 502
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: DJ Chark Jr.
Position: WR
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 26
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Alexandria, LA, USA
High School: Alexandria (LA)
College: LSU (Southeastern Conference)
Corey Davis | New York Jets
Completions: 32
Receiving Yards: 536
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Corey Davis
Position: WR
Team: New York Jets
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 209 lbs
Birth Place: Chicago, IL, USA
High School: Warrenville South (IL)
College: Western Michigan (Mid-American Conference)
Nico Collins | Houston Texans
Completions: 37
Receiving Yards: 481
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Nico Collins
Position: WR
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Birmingham, AL, USA
High School: Clay-Chalkville (AL)
College: Michigan (Big Ten Conference)
Mecole Hardman Jr. | New York Jets
Completions: 25
Receiving Yards: 297
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Mecole Hardman Jr.
Position: WR
Team: New York Jets
Age: 25
Experience: 5
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 187 lbs
Birth Place: Bowman, GA, USA
High School: Elbert County (GA)
College: Georgia (Southeastern Conference)
Marquise Goodwin | Cleveland Browns
Completions: 27
Receiving Yards: 387
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Marquise Goodwin
Position: WR
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 32
Experience: 10
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Lubbock, TX, USA
High School: Rowlett (TX)
College: Texas (Big Twelve Conference)
Kendrick Bourne | New England Patriots
Completions: 35
Receiving Yards: 434
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Kendrick Bourne
Position: WR
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 205 lbs
Birth Place: Portland, OR, USA
High School: Milwaukie Arts Academy (WI)
College: Eastern Washington (Big Sky Conference)
Elijah Moore | Cleveland Browns
Completions: 37
Receiving Yards: 446
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Elijah Moore
Position: WR
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 180 lbs
Birth Place: Sunrise, FL, USA
High School: St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)
College: Ole Miss (Southeastern Conference)
Rondale Moore | Arizona Cardinals
Completions: 41
Receiving Yards: 414
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Rondale Moore
Position: WR
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 5' 7"
Weight: 180 lbs
Birth Place: New Albany, IN, USA
High School: Trinity (KY)
College: Purdue (Big Ten Conference)
Ben Skowronek | Los Angeles Rams
Completions: 39
Receiving Yards: 376
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Ben Skowronek
Position: WR
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 26
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 224 lbs
Birth Place: Indianapolis, IN, USA
High School: Homestead (IN)
College: Notre Dame (Independent)
Quez Watkins | Philadelphia Eagles
Completions: 33
Receiving Yards: 354
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Quez Watkins
Position: WR
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 193 lbs
Birth Place: Athens, AL, USA
High School: Athens (AL)
College: Southern Miss (Conference USA)
Allen Robinson II | Pittsburgh Steelers
Completions: 33
Receiving Yards: 339
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Allen Robinson II
Position: WR
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 29
Experience: 10
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Detroit, MI, USA
High School: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (MI)
College: Penn State (Big Ten Conference)
Terrace Marshall Jr. | Carolina Panthers
Completions: 28
Receiving Yards: 490
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Terrace Marshall Jr.
Position: WR
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Bossier City, LA, USA
High School: Parkway (LA)
College: LSU (Southeastern Conference)
Trent Sherfield | Buffalo Bills
Completions: 30
Receiving Yards: 417
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Trent Sherfield
Position: WR
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 205 lbs
Birth Place: Danville, IL, USA
High School: Danville (IL)
College: Vanderbilt (Southeastern Conference)
Jauan Jennings | San Francisco 49ers
Completions: 35
Receiving Yards: 416
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Jauan Jennings
Position: WR
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 26
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 212 lbs
Birth Place: Cowan, TN, USA
High School: Blackman (TN)
College: Tennessee (Southeastern Conference)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine | Tennessee Titans
Completions: 25
Receiving Yards: 397
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Position: WR
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 211 lbs
Birth Place: Lake Mary, FL, USA
High School: Lake Mary (FL)
College: Indiana (Big Ten Conference)
Randall Cobb | New York Jets
Completions: 34
Receiving Yards: 417
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Randall Cobb
Position: WR
Team: New York Jets
Age: 32
Experience: 13
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 192 lbs
Birth Place: Maryville, TN, USA
High School: Alcoa (TN)
College: Kentucky (Southeastern Conference)
Hunter Renfrow | Las Vegas Raiders
Completions: 36
Receiving Yards: 330
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Hunter Renfrow
Position: WR
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Myrtle Beach, SC, USA
High School: Socastee (SC)
College: Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Van Jefferson | Los Angeles Rams
Completions: 24
Receiving Yards: 369
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Van Jefferson
Position: WR
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 27
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Brentwood, TN, USA
High School: Ravenwood (TN)
College: Florida (Southeastern Conference)
Nelson Agholor | Baltimore Ravens
Completions: 31
Receiving Yards: 362
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Nelson Agholor
Position: WR
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 30
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Tampa, FL, USA
High School: Berkeley Prep (FL)
College: USC (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Laviska Shenault Jr. | Carolina Panthers
Completions: 27
Receiving Yards: 272
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Laviska Shenault Jr.
Position: WR
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: DeSoto, TX, USA
High School: DeSoto (TX)
College: Colorado (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Jamal Agnew | Jacksonville Jaguars
Completions: 23
Receiving Yards: 187
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Jamal Agnew
Position: WR
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 190 lbs
Birth Place: San Diego, CA, USA
High School: Point Loma (CA)
College: San Diego (Pioneer Football League)
Tyquan Thornton | New England Patriots
Completions: 22
Receiving Yards: 247
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Tyquan Thornton
Position: WR
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 22
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Miami, FL, USA
High School: Booker T. Washington (FL)
College: Baylor (Big Twelve Conference)
Dante Pettis | Chicago Bears
Completions: 19
Receiving Yards: 245
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Dante Pettis
Position: WR
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 195 lbs
Birth Place: San Clemente, CA, USA
High School: JSerra Catholic (CA)
College: Washington (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Equanimeous St. Brown | Chicago Bears
Completions: 21
Receiving Yards: 323
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Equanimeous St. Brown
Position: WR
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 26
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 214 lbs
Birth Place: Anaheim, CA, USA
High School: Servite (CA)
College: Notre Dame (Independent)
Tutu Atwell | Los Angeles Rams
Completions: 18
Receiving Yards: 298
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Tutu Atwell
Position: WR
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 165 lbs
Birth Place: Miami, FL, USA
High School: Miami Northwestern (FL)
College: Louisville (Atlantic Coast Confernece)
Trenton Irwin | Cincinnati Bengals
Completions: 15
Receiving Yards: 231
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Trenton Irwin
Position: WR
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 27
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Glendale, CA, USA
High School: Hart (CA)
College: Stanford (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Shi Smith | Carolina Panthers
Completions: 22
Receiving Yards: 296
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Shi Smith
Position: WR
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 190 lbs
Birth Place: Union, SC, USA
High School: Union County (SC)
College: South Carolina (Southeastern Conference)
Braxton Berrios | Miami Dolphins
Completions: 18
Receiving Yards: 145
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Braxton Berrios
Position: WR
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Raleigh, NC, USA
High School: Leesville Road (NC)
College: Miami (FL) (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Ray-Ray McCloud III | San Francisco 49ers
Completions: 14
Receiving Yards: 243
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Ray-Ray McCloud III
Position: WR
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 26
Experience: 6
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 190 lbs
Birth Place: Tampa, FL, USA
High School: Sickles (FL)
College: Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Justin Watson | Kansas City Chiefs
Completions: 15
Receiving Yards: 315
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Justin Watson
Position: WR
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Bridgeville, PA, USA
High School: South Fayette (PA)
College: Pennsylvania (Ivy League)
Kadarius Toney | Kansas City Chiefs
Completions: 16
Receiving Yards: 171
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Kadarius Toney
Position: WR
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 193 lbs
Birth Place: Mobile, AL, USA
High School: Blount (AL)
College: Florida (Southeastern Conference)
Kendall Hinton | Denver Broncos
Completions: 24
Receiving Yards: 311
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Kendall Hinton
Position: WR
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 26
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 195 lbs
Birth Place: Durham, NC, USA
High School: Southern Durham (NC)
College: Wake Forest (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Rashod Bateman | Baltimore Ravens
Completions: 15
Receiving Yards: 285
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Rashod Bateman
Position: WR
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 197 lbs
Birth Place: Tifton, GA, USA
High School: Tift County (GA)
College: Minnesota (Big Ten Conference)
Robbie Chosen | Miami Dolphins
Completions: 20
Receiving Yards: 282
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Robbie Chosen
Position: WR
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 30
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Teaneck, NJ, USA
High School: Plantation (FL)
College: Temple (American Athletic Conference)
Tre’Quan Smith | New Orleans Saints
Completions: 19
Receiving Yards: 278
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Tre’Quan Smith
Position: WR
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 210 lbs
Birth Place: Delray Beach, FL, USA
High School: Village Academy (FL)
College: UCF (American Athletic Conference)