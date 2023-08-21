Fantasy Football Rankings 2023 - PPR Wide Receiver (WR)

Fantasy Football Rankings 2023 - PPR Wide Receiver (WR)

Discover the top wide receivers for your 2023 fantasy football draft based on standout performances from the 2022 NFL season in a points-per-reception format

Deadspin Bot
Image for article titled Fantasy Football Rankings 2023 - PPR Wide Receiver (WR)
Photo: by David Berding (Getty Images)

This slideshow is based on 2022 NFL season data from Sportradar. Rankings were compiled by an AI engine that were then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.

Justin Jefferson | Minnesota Vikings

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings and NFC reacts after trying to score against the AFC during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: by Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Completions: 128
Receiving Yards: 1809
Receiving Touchdowns: 8

Name: Justin Jefferson
Position: WR
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 195 lbs
Birth Place: St. Rose, LA, USA
High School: Destrehan (LA)
College: LSU (Southeastern Conference)

Tyreek Hill | Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins (C) during warm ups before a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo: by Bryan Cereijo (Getty Images)

Completions: 119
Receiving Yards: 1710
Receiving Touchdowns: 7

Name: Tyreek Hill
Position: WR
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 29
Experience: 8
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 191 lbs
Birth Place: Garden City, KS, USA
High School: Coffee (GA)
College: West Alabama (Gulf South Conference)

Davante Adams | Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JULY 26: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders speaks at a news conference after the first practice of the team’s training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on July 26, 2023 in Henderson, Nevada.
Photo: by Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Completions: 100
Receiving Yards: 1516
Receiving Touchdowns: 14

Name: Davante Adams
Position: WR
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 30
Experience: 10
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Palo Alto, CA, USA
High School: Palo Alto (CA)
College: Fresno State (Mountain West Conference)

Stefon Diggs | Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills on the field before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.
Photo: by Timothy T Ludwig (Getty Images)

Completions: 108
Receiving Yards: 1429
Receiving Touchdowns: 11

Name: Stefon Diggs
Position: WR
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 29
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 191 lbs
Birth Place: Gaithersburg, MD, USA
High School: Good Counsel (MD)
College: Maryland (Big Ten Conference)

CeeDee Lamb | Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 12: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys is seen on the sidelines during a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo: by Richard Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Completions: 107
Receiving Yards: 1359
Receiving Touchdowns: 9

Name: CeeDee Lamb
Position: WR
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Richmond, TX, USA
High School: Foster (TX)
College: Oklahoma (Big Twelve Conference)

A.J. Brown | Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 9: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during Training Camp at Lincoln Financial Field on August 9, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo: by Mitchell Leff (Getty Images)

Completions: 88
Receiving Yards: 1496
Receiving Touchdowns: 11

Name: A.J. Brown
Position: WR
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 226 lbs
Birth Place: Starkville, MS, USA
High School: Starkville (MS)
College: Ole Miss (Southeastern Conference)

Amon-Ra St. Brown | Detroit Lions

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: NFC players George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers and Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions dance in the end zone after Kittle scored a touchdown against the AFC during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: by Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Completions: 106
Receiving Yards: 1161
Receiving Touchdowns: 6

Name: Amon-Ra St. Brown
Position: WR
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 202 lbs
Birth Place: Anaheim Hills, CA, USA
High School: Mater Dei (CA)
College: USC (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Jaylen Waddle | Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: From left, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle #17, cornerback Kader Kohou #4, wide receiver Robbie Chosen #3, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins walk onto the field before a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo: by Bryan Cereijo (Getty Images)

Completions: 75
Receiving Yards: 1356
Receiving Touchdowns: 8

Name: Jaylen Waddle
Position: WR
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Houston, TX, USA
High School: Episcopal (TX)
College: Alabama (Southeastern Conference)

Tyler Boyd | Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 26: Tyler Boyd #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals participates in a drill during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo: by Dylan Buell (Getty Images)

Completions: 58
Receiving Yards: 762
Receiving Touchdowns: 5

Name: Tyler Boyd
Position: WR
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 28
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 203 lbs
Birth Place: Clairton, PA, USA
High School: Clairton (PA)
College: Pittsburgh (Atlantic Coast Conference)

DeVonta Smith | Philadelphia Eagles

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Nick Bolton #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs defends DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: by Carmen Mandato (Getty Images)

Completions: 95
Receiving Yards: 1196
Receiving Touchdowns: 7

Name: DeVonta Smith
Position: WR
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 170 lbs
Birth Place: Amite City, LA, USA
High School: Amite (LA)
College: Alabama (Southeastern Conference)

Amari Cooper | Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo: by Nick Cammett (Getty Images)

Completions: 78
Receiving Yards: 1160
Receiving Touchdowns: 9

Name: Amari Cooper
Position: WR
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 29
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 211 lbs
Birth Place: Miami, FL, USA
High School: Northwestern (FL)
College: Alabama (Southeastern Conference)

Ja’Marr Chase | Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 26: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals participates in a drill during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo: by Dylan Buell (Getty Images)

Completions: 87
Receiving Yards: 1046
Receiving Touchdowns: 9

Name: Ja’Marr Chase
Position: WR
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 201 lbs
Birth Place: Harvey, LA, USA
High School: Archbishop Rummel (LA)
College: LSU (Southeastern Conference)

Christian Kirk | Jacksonville Jaguars

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Christian Kirk #13 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after scoring a 10 yard touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo: by Jason Hanna (Getty Images)

Completions: 84
Receiving Yards: 1108
Receiving Touchdowns: 8

Name: Christian Kirk
Position: WR
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age: 26
Experience: 6
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Scottsdale, AZ, USA
High School: Saguaro (AZ)
College: Texas A&M (Southeastern Conference)

Tyler Lockett | Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Wide receiver Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks is introduced to the crowd before a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: by Christopher Mast (Getty Images)

Completions: 84
Receiving Yards: 1033
Receiving Touchdowns: 9

Name: Tyler Lockett
Position: WR
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 30
Experience: 9
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 182 lbs
Birth Place: Tulsa, OK, USA
High School: Booker T. Washington (OK)
College: Kansas State (Big Twelve Conference)

Terry McLaurin | Washington Commanders

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 28: Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin hits a tee shot on the 15th hole on day five of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards at Shadow Creek Golf Course on May 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: by Harry How (Getty Images)

Completions: 77
Receiving Yards: 1191
Receiving Touchdowns: 5

Name: Terry McLaurin
Position: WR
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 210 lbs
Birth Place: Indianapolis, IN, USA
High School: Indianapolis Cathedral (IN)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)

Brandon Aiyuk | San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers catches a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi’s Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: by Thearon W. Henderson (Getty Images)

Completions: 78
Receiving Yards: 1015
Receiving Touchdowns: 8

Name: Brandon Aiyuk
Position: WR
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Reno, NV, USA
High School: McQueen (NV)
College: Arizona State (Pacific Twelve Conference)

DK Metcalf | Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the fourth quarter of the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: by Jane Gershovich (Getty Images)

Completions: 90
Receiving Yards: 1048
Receiving Touchdowns: 6

Name: DK Metcalf
Position: WR
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 25
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 235 lbs
Birth Place: Oxford, MS, USA
High School: Oxford (MS)
College: Ole Miss (Southeastern Conference)

Mike Evans | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Devin White #45 talks with Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during pregame of a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo: by Julio Aguilar (Getty Images)

Completions: 77
Receiving Yards: 1124
Receiving Touchdowns: 6

Name: Mike Evans
Position: WR
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 29
Experience: 10
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 231 lbs
Birth Place: Galveston, TX, USA
High School: Ball (TX)
College: Texas A&M (Southeastern Conference)

Chris Godwin | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo: by Julio Aguilar (Getty Images)

Completions: 104
Receiving Yards: 1023
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Chris Godwin
Position: WR
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 27
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 209 lbs
Birth Place: Philadelphia, PA, USA
High School: Middletown (PA)
College: Penn State (Big Ten Conference)

Tee Higgins | Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 26: Tee Higgins #5, Tyler Boyd #83, and Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals walk across the field during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo: by Dylan Buell (Getty Images)

Completions: 74
Receiving Yards: 1029
Receiving Touchdowns: 7

Name: Tee Higgins
Position: WR
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 219 lbs
Birth Place: Oak Ridge, TN, USA
High School: Oak Ridge (TN)
College: Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Michael Pittman Jr. | Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 08: Michael Pittman Jr. #11 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo: by Justin Casterline (Getty Images)

Completions: 99
Receiving Yards: 925
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Michael Pittman Jr.
Position: WR
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 223 lbs
Birth Place: Woodland Hills, CA, USA
High School: Oaks Christian (CA)
College: USC (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Garrett Wilson | New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 26: Wide receiver Garrett Wilson #17 of the New York Jets busts through two coaches after making a catch during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey.
Photo: by Rich Schultz (Getty Images)

Completions: 83
Receiving Yards: 1103
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Garrett Wilson
Position: WR
Team: New York Jets
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 192 lbs
Birth Place: Austin, TX, USA
High School: Lake Travis (TX)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)

Jerry Jeudy | Denver Broncos

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 11: Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos scores a 21-yard touchdown reception ahead of safety Andre Chachere #31 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 18-17.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 67
Receiving Yards: 972
Receiving Touchdowns: 6

Name: Jerry Jeudy
Position: WR
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 193 lbs
Birth Place: Deerfield Beach, FL, USA
High School: Deerfield Beach (FL)
College: Alabama (Southeastern Conference)

Cooper Kupp | Los Angeles Rams

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Matthew Stafford #9 and Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams speak on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: by Katelyn Mulcahy (Getty Images)

Completions: 75
Receiving Yards: 812
Receiving Touchdowns: 6

Name: Cooper Kupp
Position: WR
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 30
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 208 lbs
Birth Place: Yakima, WA, USA
High School: Davis (WA)
College: Eastern Washington (Big Sky Conference)

DJ Moore | Chicago Bears

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 12: Khalil Herbert #24 and DJ Moore #2 of the Chicago Bears celebrate after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: by Quinn Harris (Getty Images)

Completions: 63
Receiving Yards: 888
Receiving Touchdowns: 7

Name: DJ Moore
Position: WR
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 26
Experience: 6
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 210 lbs
Birth Place: Philadelphia, PA, USA
High School: Imhotep Institute Charter (PA)
College: Maryland (Big Ten Conference)

Chris Olave | New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 08: Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates his touchdown with Andy Dalton #14 during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on January 08, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: by Chris Graythen (Getty Images)

Completions: 72
Receiving Yards: 1042
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Chris Olave
Position: WR
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 187 lbs
Birth Place: San Ysidro, CA, USA
High School: Mission Hills (CA)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)

Zay Jones | Jacksonville Jaguars

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 12: Zay Jones #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass for the 2-point conversion as Juanyeh Thomas #30 of the Dallas Cowboys defends in a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo: by Richard Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Completions: 82
Receiving Yards: 823
Receiving Touchdowns: 5

Name: Zay Jones
Position: WR
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Dallas, TX, USA
High School: Stephen F. Austin (TX)
College: East Carolina (American Athletic Conference)

JuJu Smith-Schuster | New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 08: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Photo: by Maddie Meyer (Getty Images)

Completions: 78
Receiving Yards: 933
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: JuJu Smith-Schuster
Position: WR
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 26
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Long Beach, CA, USA
High School: Long Beach Poly (CA)
College: USC (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Diontae Johnson | Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 08: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scores a two point conversion during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo: by Justin K. Aller (Getty Images)

Completions: 86
Receiving Yards: 882
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Diontae Johnson
Position: WR
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 183 lbs
Birth Place: Ruskin, FL, USA
High School: Earl J. Lennard (FL)
College: Toledo (Mid-American Conference)

Jakobi Meyers | Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 13: Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers #16 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-7.
Photo: by Steve Marcus (Getty Images)

Completions: 67
Receiving Yards: 804
Receiving Touchdowns: 6

Name: Jakobi Meyers
Position: WR
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Lithonia, GA, USA
High School: Arabia Mountain (GA)
College: North Carolina State (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Adam Thielen | Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 12: Jonathan Mingo #15 and Adam Thielen #19 of the Carolina Panthers prepare for a snap during the first quarter of a preseason game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo: by Jared C. Tilton (Getty Images)

Completions: 70
Receiving Yards: 716
Receiving Touchdowns: 6

Name: Adam Thielen
Position: WR
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 32
Experience: 10
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 195 lbs
Birth Place: Detroit Lakes, MN, USA
High School: Detroit Lakes (MN)
College: Minnesota State (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference)

Drake London | Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 08: Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates with fans after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: by Alex Slitz (Getty Images)

Completions: 72
Receiving Yards: 866
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Drake London
Position: WR
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 22
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 213 lbs
Birth Place: Moorpark, CA, USA
High School: Moorpark (CA)
College: USC (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Mike Williams | Los Angeles Chargers

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 15: Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after catching the ball in front of L’Jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs for a touchdown during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo: by David Eulitt (Getty Images)

Completions: 63
Receiving Yards: 895
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Mike Williams
Position: WR
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 218 lbs
Birth Place: Vance, SC, USA
High School: Santee Lake Marion (SC)
College: Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Curtis Samuel | Washington Commanders

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 24: Curtis Samuel #10 of the Washington Commanders scores a touchdown while defended by Jimmie Ward #1 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: by Thearon W. Henderson (Getty Images)

Completions: 64
Receiving Yards: 656
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Curtis Samuel
Position: WR
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 27
Experience: 7
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 195 lbs
Birth Place: Brooklyn, NY, USA
High School: Erasmus Hall (NY)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)

Allen Lazard | New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 20: Allen Lazard #10 of the New York Jets speaks to the media following training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 20, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey.
Photo: by Mike Stobe (Getty Images)

Completions: 60
Receiving Yards: 788
Receiving Touchdowns: 6

Name: Allen Lazard
Position: WR
Team: New York Jets
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 227 lbs
Birth Place: Urbandale, IA, USA
High School: Urbandale (IA)
College: Iowa State (Big Twelve Conference)

Gabe Davis | Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Gabe Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.
Photo: by Timothy T Ludwig (Getty Images)

Completions: 48
Receiving Yards: 836
Receiving Touchdowns: 7

Name: Gabe Davis
Position: WR
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Sanford, FL, USA
High School: Seminole (FL)
College: UCF (American Athletic Conference)

Mack Hollins | Atlanta Falcons

Receiving Yards: 690
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Mack Hollins
Position: WR
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 29
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 221 lbs
Birth Place: Rockville, MD, USA
High School: Thomas Sprigg Wootton (MD)
College: North Carolina (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Joshua Palmer | Los Angeles Chargers

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Joshua Palmer #5 of the Los Angeles Chargers carries the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Photo: by Courtney Culbreath (Getty Images)

Completions: 72
Receiving Yards: 769
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Joshua Palmer
Position: WR
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 210 lbs
Birth Place: Brampton, ON, CAN
High School: St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)
College: Tennessee (Southeastern Conference)

Deebo Samuel | San Francisco 49ers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 13: Wide receiver Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during warmups against the Las Vegas Raiders during a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: by Ian Maule (Getty Images)

Completions: 56
Receiving Yards: 632
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Deebo Samuel
Position: WR
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Inman, SC, USA
High School: Inman Chapman (SC)
College: South Carolina (Southeastern Conference)

Donovan Peoples-Jones | Cleveland Browns

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 01: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.
Photo: by Todd Olszewski (Getty Images)

Completions: 61
Receiving Yards: 839
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Donovan Peoples-Jones
Position: WR
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 204 lbs
Birth Place: Detroit, MI, USA
High School: Cass Tech (MI)
College: Michigan (Big Ten Conference)

George Pickens | Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown reception as Coby Bryant #8 of the Seattle Seahawks defends in the first quarter during a preseason game at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo: by Justin Berl (Getty Images)

Completions: 52
Receiving Yards: 801
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: George Pickens
Position: WR
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 22
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Hoover, AL, USA
High School: Hoover (AL)
College: Georgia (Southeastern Conference)

Keenan Allen | Los Angeles Chargers

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 5: Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers catches a pass and runs during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on August 5, 2023 in Costa Mesa, California.
Photo: by Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

Completions: 66
Receiving Yards: 752
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Keenan Allen
Position: WR
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 31
Experience: 11
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 211 lbs
Birth Place: Greensboro, NC, USA
High School: Northern Guilford (NC)
College: California (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Christian Watson | Green Bay Packers

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Dax Hill (L) #23 of the Cincinnati Bengals breaks up a pass to Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers during a preseason game at Paycor Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo: by Michael Hickey (Getty Images)

Completions: 41
Receiving Yards: 611
Receiving Touchdowns: 7

Name: Christian Watson
Position: WR
Team: Green Bay Packers
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 208 lbs
Birth Place: Tampa, FL, USA
High School: Henry B. Plant (FL)
College: North Dakota State (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Courtland Sutton | Denver Broncos

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 11: Wide receiver Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos makes a reception against linebacker Krys Barnes #56 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 18-17.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 64
Receiving Yards: 829
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Courtland Sutton
Position: WR
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 216 lbs
Birth Place: Brenham, TX, USA
High School: Brenham (TX)
College: SMU (American Athletic Conference)

Marquise Brown | Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 03: Wide receiver Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in a team practice ahead of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on August 03, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 67
Receiving Yards: 709
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Marquise Brown
Position: WR
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 180 lbs
Birth Place: Hollywood, FL, USA
High School: Chaminade-Madonna (FL)
College: Oklahoma (Big Twelve Conference)

K.J. Osborn | Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: K.J. Osborn #17 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Photo: by David Berding (Getty Images)

Completions: 60
Receiving Yards: 650
Receiving Touchdowns: 5

Name: K.J. Osborn
Position: WR
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 203 lbs
Birth Place: Ypsilanti, MI, USA
High School: IMG Academy (FL)
College: Miami (FL) (Atlantic Coast Conference)

DeAndre Hopkins | Tennessee Titans

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 12: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Tennessee Titans looks on from the bench in the second half against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: by Quinn Harris (Getty Images)

Completions: 64
Receiving Yards: 717
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: DeAndre Hopkins
Position: WR
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 31
Experience: 10
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 218 lbs
Birth Place: Central, SC, USA
High School: D.W. Daniel (SC)
College: Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Parris Campbell | New York Giants

Completions: 63
Receiving Yards: 623
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Parris Campbell
Position: WR
Team: New York Giants
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 208 lbs
Birth Place: Akron, OH, USA
High School: St. Vincent‚ÄìSt. Mary (OH)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)

Brandin Cooks | Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 12: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with Brandin Cooks #3 of the Dallas Cowboys during warm-ups before a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo: by Richard Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Completions: 57
Receiving Yards: 699
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Brandin Cooks
Position: WR
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 29
Experience: 10
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 189 lbs
Birth Place: Stockton, CA, USA
High School: Lincoln (CA)
College: Oregon State (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Richie James | Kansas City Chiefs

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Richie James #13 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Photo: by Ronald Martinez (Getty Images)

Completions: 57
Receiving Yards: 569
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Richie James
Position: WR
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Sarasota, FL, USA
High School: Riverview (FL)
College: Middle Tennessee (Conference USA)

Jahan Dotson | Washington Commanders

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Jahan Dotson #1 of the Washington Commanders celebrates scoring a 26-yard touchdown during the first half of a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo: by Nick Cammett (Getty Images)

Completions: 35
Receiving Yards: 523
Receiving Touchdowns: 7

Name: Jahan Dotson
Position: WR
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 182 lbs
Birth Place: Nazareth, PA, USA
High School: Nazareth Area (PA)
College: Penn State (Big Ten Conference)

Darius Slayton | New York Giants

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Matt Breida #31 of the New York Giants celebrates with Darius Slayton #86 against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo: by Mitchell Leff (Getty Images)

Completions: 46
Receiving Yards: 724
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Darius Slayton
Position: WR
Team: New York Giants
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 194 lbs
Birth Place: Norcross, GA, USA
High School: Greater Atlanta Christian (GA)
College: Auburn (Southeastern Conference)

Russell Gage | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Completions: 51
Receiving Yards: 426
Receiving Touchdowns: 5

Name: Russell Gage
Position: WR
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Baton Rouge, LA, USA
High School: Redemptorist (LA)
College: LSU (Southeastern Conference)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling | Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 13: Marquez Valdes-Scantling #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up during Chiefs Mini Camp on June 13, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo: by Kyle Rivas (Getty Images)

Completions: 42
Receiving Yards: 687
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Position: WR
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 206 lbs
Birth Place: St. Petersburg, FL, USA
High School: Lakewood (FL)
College: South Florida (American Athletic Conference)

Isaiah McKenzie | Indianapolis Colts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Isaiah McKenzie #6 of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled by Christian Benford #47 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of a preseason game at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.
Photo: by Bryan M. Bennett (Getty Images)

Completions: 42
Receiving Yards: 423
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Isaiah McKenzie
Position: WR
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 5' 8"
Weight: 173 lbs
Birth Place: Miami, FL, USA
High School: American Heritage (FL)
College: Georgia (Southeastern Conference)

Kalif Raymond | Detroit Lions

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Kalif Raymond #11 of the Detroit Lions is brought down by Adrian Amos #31 of the Green Bay Packers during a game at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Lions defeated the Packers 20-16.
Photo: by Stacy Revere (Getty Images)

Completions: 47
Receiving Yards: 616
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Kalif Raymond
Position: WR
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 29
Experience: 7
Height: 5' 8"
Weight: 180 lbs
Birth Place: Lawrenceville, GA, USA
High School: Greater Atlanta Christian (GA)
College: Holy Cross (Patriot League)

Marvin Jones Jr. | Detroit Lions

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 07: Wide receiver Marvin Jones #11 of the Detroit Lions bobbles a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on January 7, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: by Otto Greule Jr (Getty Images)

Completions: 46
Receiving Yards: 529
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Marvin Jones Jr.
Position: WR
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 33
Experience: 12
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 199 lbs
Birth Place: Fontana, CA, USA
High School: Eitwanda (CA)
College: California (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Devin Duvernay | Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 12: Wide receiver Devin Duvernay #13 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with running back Justice Hill #43 after catching a first half touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo: by Rob Carr (Getty Images)

Completions: 37
Receiving Yards: 407
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Devin Duvernay
Position: WR
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 202 lbs
Birth Place: Sachse, TX, USA
High School: Sachse (TX)
College: Texas (Big Twelve Conference)

Chris Moore | Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 24: Chris Moore #15 of the Houston Texans avoids a tackle from Monty Rice #56 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo: by Wesley Hitt (Getty Images)

Completions: 48
Receiving Yards: 548
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Chris Moore
Position: WR
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 30
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Tampa, FL, USA
High School: Thomas Jefferson (FL)
College: Cincinnati (American Athletic Conference)

Robert Woods | Houston Texans

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 31: Robert Woods #2 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Photo: by Bob Levey (Getty Images)

Completions: 53
Receiving Yards: 527
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Robert Woods
Position: WR
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 31
Experience: 11
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 195 lbs
Birth Place: Gardena, CA, USA
High School: Junipero Serra (CA)
College: USC (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Noah Brown | Houston Texans

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 11: Desmond King II #25 of the Houston Texans is tackled by Matt Overton #45, Noah Brown #85 and Luke Gifford #57 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo: by Tom Pennington (Getty Images)

Completions: 43
Receiving Yards: 555
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Noah Brown
Position: WR
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 27
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Flanders, NJ, USA
High School: Pope John XXIII (NJ)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)

Greg Dortch | Arizona Cardinals

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Greg Dortch #83 of the Arizona Cardinals is tackled by Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: by Thearon W. Henderson (Getty Images)

Completions: 52
Receiving Yards: 467
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Greg Dortch
Position: WR
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 25
Experience: 3
Height: 5' 7"
Weight: 175 lbs
Birth Place: Richmond, VA, USA
High School: Highland Springs (VA)
College: Wake Forest (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Alec Pierce | Indianapolis Colts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 01: Sam Ehlinger #4 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates a touchdown with Alec Pierce #14 of the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on January 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Photo: by Vincent Alban (Getty Images)

Completions: 41
Receiving Yards: 593
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Alec Pierce
Position: WR
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 211 lbs
Birth Place: Glen Ellyn, IL, USA
High School: Glenbard West (IL)
College: Cincinnati (American Athletic Conference)

DeAndre Carter | Las Vegas Raiders

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 11: DeAndre Carter #1 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates his touchdown to take a 17-3 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter during a 24-19 Chargers win at SoFi Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: by Harry How (Getty Images)

Completions: 46
Receiving Yards: 538
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: DeAndre Carter
Position: WR
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 30
Experience: 6
Height: 5' 8"
Weight: 190 lbs
Birth Place: San Jose, CA, USA
High School: Washington (CA)
College: Sacramento State (Big Sky Conference)

Olamide Zaccheaus | Philadelphia Eagles

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jalen Reagor #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles breaks a tackle from Olamide Zaccheaus #17 of the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: by Kevin C. Cox (Getty Images)

Completions: 40
Receiving Yards: 533
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Olamide Zaccheaus
Position: WR
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 5' 8"
Weight: 193 lbs
Birth Place: Plainfield, NJ, USA
High School: St. Joseph’s Prep (PA)
College: Virginia (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Michael Gallup | Dallas Cowboys

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with Michael Gallup #13 after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo: by Julio Aguilar (Getty Images)

Completions: 39
Receiving Yards: 424
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Michael Gallup
Position: WR
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 198 lbs
Birth Place: Atlanta, GA, USA
High School: Monroe (GA)
College: Colorado State (Mountain West Conference)

Chase Claypool | Chicago Bears

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 12: Chase Claypool #10 of the Chicago Bears looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: by Quinn Harris (Getty Images)

Completions: 46
Receiving Yards: 451
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Chase Claypool
Position: WR
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 238 lbs
Birth Place: Abbotsford, BC, CAN
High School: Abbotsford (CAN)
College: Notre Dame (Independent)

Josh Reynolds | Detroit Lions

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Josh Reynolds #8 of the Detroit Lions warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Photo: by Stacy Revere (Getty Images)

Completions: 38
Receiving Yards: 479
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Josh Reynolds
Position: WR
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 194 lbs
Birth Place: San Antonio, TX, USA
High School: Jay (TX)
College: Texas A&M (Southeastern Conference)

Demarcus Robinson | Los Angeles Rams

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Demarcus Robinson #15 of the Los Angeles Rams runs against Deane Leonard #33 and Nick Niemann #31 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: by Ronald Martinez (Getty Images)

Completions: 48
Receiving Yards: 458
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Demarcus Robinson
Position: WR
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 28
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 203 lbs
Birth Place: Fort Valley, GA, USA
High School: Peach County (GA)
College: Florida (Southeastern Conference)

DeVante Parker | New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: DeVante Parker #1 of the New England Patriots catches a touchdown pass over Kaiir Elam #24 of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.
Photo: by Timothy T Ludwig (Getty Images)

Completions: 31
Receiving Yards: 539
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: DeVante Parker
Position: WR
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 30
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Louisville, KY, USA
High School: Ballard (KY)
College: Louisville (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Darnell Mooney | Chicago Bears

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Darnell Mooney #11 of the Chicago Bears catches a touchdown pass past Dee Alford #37 of the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: by Todd Kirkland (Getty Images)

Completions: 40
Receiving Yards: 493
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Darnell Mooney
Position: WR
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 173 lbs
Birth Place: Gadsden, AL, USA
High School: Gadsden City (AL)
College: Tulane (American Athletic Conference)

Romeo Doubs | Green Bay Packers

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Cornerback Sidney Jones IV #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals defends as wide receiver wide receiver Romeo Doubs #87 of the Green Bay Packers goes up for a touchdown reception during a preseason game at Paycor Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo: by Michael Hickey (Getty Images)

Completions: 42
Receiving Yards: 425
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Romeo Doubs
Position: WR
Team: Green Bay Packers
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 204 lbs
Birth Place: Los Angeles, CA, USA
High School: Jefferson (CA)
College: Nevada (Mountain West Conference)

Rashid Shaheed | New Orleans Saints

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 01: Rashid Shaheed #89 of the New Orleans Saints runs against Zach Pascal #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on January 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo: by Tim Nwachukwu (Getty Images)

Completions: 28
Receiving Yards: 488
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Rashid Shaheed
Position: WR
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 180 lbs
Birth Place: Phoenix, AZ, USA
High School: Mt. Carmel (CA)
College: Weber State (Big Sky Conference)

Treylon Burks | Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 29: Treylon Burks #16 of the Tennessee Titans warms up during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on July 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo: by Justin Ford (Getty Images)

Completions: 33
Receiving Yards: 444
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Treylon Burks
Position: WR
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Warren, AR, USA
High School: Warren (AR)
College: Arkansas (Southeastern Conference)

Isaiah Hodgins | New York Giants

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 11: Isaiah Hodgins #18 of the New York Giants stiff arms Will Harris #25 of the Detroit Lions during the first quarter of the preseason game at Ford Field on August 11, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo: by Nic Antaya (Getty Images)

Completions: 37
Receiving Yards: 392
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Isaiah Hodgins
Position: WR
Team: New York Giants
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 201 lbs
Birth Place: Oakley, CA, USA
High School: Berean Christian (CA)
College: Oregon State (Pacific Twelve Conference)

DJ Chark Jr. | Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 12: DJ Chark Jr. #17 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to a preseason game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo: by Jared C. Tilton (Getty Images)

Completions: 30
Receiving Yards: 502
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: DJ Chark Jr.
Position: WR
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 26
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Alexandria, LA, USA
High School: Alexandria (LA)
College: LSU (Southeastern Conference)

Corey Davis | New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 22: Corey Davis #84 of the New York Jets is tackled by Rayshawn Jenkins #2 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 3rd quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Photo: by Dustin Satloff (Getty Images)

Completions: 32
Receiving Yards: 536
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Corey Davis
Position: WR
Team: New York Jets
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 209 lbs
Birth Place: Chicago, IL, USA
High School: Warrenville South (IL)
College: Western Michigan (Mid-American Conference)

Nico Collins | Houston Texans

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans celebrates with Pharaoh Brown #85 after catch a pass for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Photo: by Bob Levey (Getty Images)

Completions: 37
Receiving Yards: 481
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Nico Collins
Position: WR
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Birmingham, AL, USA
High School: Clay-Chalkville (AL)
College: Michigan (Big Ten Conference)

Mecole Hardman Jr. | New York Jets

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 12: Donte Jackson #26 of the Carolina Panthers breaks up a pass intended for Mecole Hardman Jr. #6 of the New York Jets during the first quarter of a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo: by Jared C. Tilton (Getty Images)

Completions: 25
Receiving Yards: 297
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Mecole Hardman Jr.
Position: WR
Team: New York Jets
Age: 25
Experience: 5
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 187 lbs
Birth Place: Bowman, GA, USA
High School: Elbert County (GA)
College: Georgia (Southeastern Conference)

Marquise Goodwin | Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Marquise Goodwin #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo: by Nick Cammett (Getty Images)

Completions: 27
Receiving Yards: 387
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Marquise Goodwin
Position: WR
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 32
Experience: 10
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Lubbock, TX, USA
High School: Rowlett (TX)
College: Texas (Big Twelve Conference)

Kendrick Bourne | New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: Kendrick Bourne #84 of the New England Patriots and Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots celebrate with DeVante Parker #1 of the New England Patriots after Parker’s receiving touchdown during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.
Photo: by Bryan M. Bennett (Getty Images)

Completions: 35
Receiving Yards: 434
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Kendrick Bourne
Position: WR
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 205 lbs
Birth Place: Portland, OR, USA
High School: Milwaukie Arts Academy (WI)
College: Eastern Washington (Big Sky Conference)

Elijah Moore | Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets and Anthony Schwartz #10 of the Cleveland Browns hug before the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo: by Nick Cammett (Getty Images)

Completions: 37
Receiving Yards: 446
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Elijah Moore
Position: WR
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 180 lbs
Birth Place: Sunrise, FL, USA
High School: St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)
College: Ole Miss (Southeastern Conference)

Rondale Moore | Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 11: Wide receiver Rondale Moore #4 of the Arizona Cardinals lines up during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 18-17.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 41
Receiving Yards: 414
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Rondale Moore
Position: WR
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 5' 7"
Weight: 180 lbs
Birth Place: New Albany, IN, USA
High School: Trinity (KY)
College: Purdue (Big Ten Conference)

Ben Skowronek | Los Angeles Rams

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: Rasul Douglas #29 of the Green Bay Packers intercepts a pass intended for Ben Skowronek #18 of the Los Angeles Rams during a game at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 24-12.
Photo: by Stacy Revere (Getty Images)

Completions: 39
Receiving Yards: 376
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Ben Skowronek
Position: WR
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 26
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 224 lbs
Birth Place: Indianapolis, IN, USA
High School: Homestead (IN)
College: Notre Dame (Independent)

Quez Watkins | Philadelphia Eagles

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Quez Watkins #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 33
Receiving Yards: 354
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Quez Watkins
Position: WR
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 193 lbs
Birth Place: Athens, AL, USA
High School: Athens (AL)
College: Southern Miss (Conference USA)

Allen Robinson II | Pittsburgh Steelers

Completions: 33
Receiving Yards: 339
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Allen Robinson II
Position: WR
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 29
Experience: 10
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Detroit, MI, USA
High School: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (MI)
College: Penn State (Big Ten Conference)

Terrace Marshall Jr. | Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 12: Terrace Marshall Jr. #88 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to a preseason game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo: by Jared C. Tilton (Getty Images)

Completions: 28
Receiving Yards: 490
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Terrace Marshall Jr.
Position: WR
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Bossier City, LA, USA
High School: Parkway (LA)
College: LSU (Southeastern Conference)

Trent Sherfield | Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Trent Sherfield #16 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.
Photo: by Bryan M. Bennett (Getty Images)

Completions: 30
Receiving Yards: 417
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Trent Sherfield
Position: WR
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 205 lbs
Birth Place: Danville, IL, USA
High School: Danville (IL)
College: Vanderbilt (Southeastern Conference)

Jauan Jennings | San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: Jauan Jennings #15 of the San Francisco 49ers works out during training camp at SAP Performance Facility on July 27, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: by Thearon W. Henderson (Getty Images)

Completions: 35
Receiving Yards: 416
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Jauan Jennings
Position: WR
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 26
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 212 lbs
Birth Place: Cowan, TN, USA
High School: Blackman (TN)
College: Tennessee (Southeastern Conference)

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine | Tennessee Titans

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #15 of the Tennessee Titans drops a pass while being tackled by Michael Davis #43 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: by Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

Completions: 25
Receiving Yards: 397
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Position: WR
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 211 lbs
Birth Place: Lake Mary, FL, USA
High School: Lake Mary (FL)
College: Indiana (Big Ten Conference)

Randall Cobb | New York Jets

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Randall Cobb #18 of the Green Bay Packers runs for yardage in the second quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Photo: by John Fisher (Getty Images)

Completions: 34
Receiving Yards: 417
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Randall Cobb
Position: WR
Team: New York Jets
Age: 32
Experience: 13
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 192 lbs
Birth Place: Maryville, TN, USA
High School: Alcoa (TN)
College: Kentucky (Southeastern Conference)

Hunter Renfrow | Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the game at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: by Chris Unger (Getty Images)

Completions: 36
Receiving Yards: 330
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Hunter Renfrow
Position: WR
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Myrtle Beach, SC, USA
High School: Socastee (SC)
College: Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Van Jefferson | Los Angeles Rams

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide receivers
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a touchdown with Van Jefferson #12 following a touchdown during the second half against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: by Harry How (Getty Images)

Completions: 24
Receiving Yards: 369
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Van Jefferson
Position: WR
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 27
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Brentwood, TN, USA
High School: Ravenwood (TN)
College: Florida (Southeastern Conference)

Nelson Agholor | Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 18: Wide receiver Nelson Agholor #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles chases a loose ball against free safety Lardarius Webb #21 of the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo: by Patrick Smith (Getty Images)

Completions: 31
Receiving Yards: 362
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Nelson Agholor
Position: WR
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 30
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Tampa, FL, USA
High School: Berkeley Prep (FL)
College: USC (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Laviska Shenault Jr. | Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 12: Laviska Shenault Jr. #5 of the Carolina Panthers is introduced prior to a preseason game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo: by Jared C. Tilton (Getty Images)

Completions: 27
Receiving Yards: 272
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Laviska Shenault Jr.
Position: WR
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: DeSoto, TX, USA
High School: DeSoto (TX)
College: Colorado (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Jamal Agnew | Jacksonville Jaguars

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: AFC players Jamal Agnew #39 of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Justin Hardee Sr. #34 of the New York Jets, AJ Cole #6 of the Las Vegas Raiders, Morgan Cox #46 of the Tennessee Titans and Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens pose during player introductions during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: by Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Completions: 23
Receiving Yards: 187
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Jamal Agnew
Position: WR
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 190 lbs
Birth Place: San Diego, CA, USA
High School: Point Loma (CA)
College: San Diego (Pioneer Football League)

Tyquan Thornton | New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 01: Tyquan Thornton #11 of the New England Patriots catches a pass for a touchdown against Noah Igbinoghene #9 of the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Photo: by Billie Weiss (Getty Images)

Completions: 22
Receiving Yards: 247
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Tyquan Thornton
Position: WR
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 22
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Miami, FL, USA
High School: Booker T. Washington (FL)
College: Baylor (Big Twelve Conference)

Dante Pettis | Chicago Bears

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - JUNE 13: Dante Pettis #86 and Equanimeous St. Brown #19 of the Chicago Bears look on during minicamp at Halas Hall on June 13, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois.
Photo: by Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

Completions: 19
Receiving Yards: 245
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Dante Pettis
Position: WR
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 195 lbs
Birth Place: San Clemente, CA, USA
High School: JSerra Catholic (CA)
College: Washington (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Equanimeous St. Brown | Chicago Bears

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - JUNE 13: Dante Pettis #86 and Equanimeous St. Brown #19 of the Chicago Bears look on during minicamp at Halas Hall on June 13, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois.
Photo: by Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

Completions: 21
Receiving Yards: 323
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Equanimeous St. Brown
Position: WR
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 26
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 214 lbs
Birth Place: Anaheim, CA, USA
High School: Servite (CA)
College: Notre Dame (Independent)

Tutu Atwell | Los Angeles Rams

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 08: Baker Mayfield #17 and Tutu Atwell #15 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: by Steph Chambers (Getty Images)

Completions: 18
Receiving Yards: 298
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Tutu Atwell
Position: WR
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 165 lbs
Birth Place: Miami, FL, USA
High School: Miami Northwestern (FL)
College: Louisville (Atlantic Coast Confernece)

Trenton Irwin | Cincinnati Bengals

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 29: Trenton Irwin #16 of the Cincinnati Bengals carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo: by David Eulitt (Getty Images)

Completions: 15
Receiving Yards: 231
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Trenton Irwin
Position: WR
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 27
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 200 lbs
Birth Place: Glendale, CA, USA
High School: Hart (CA)
College: Stanford (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Shi Smith | Carolina Panthers

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA - JULY 26: Shi Smith #12 of the Carolina Panthers receives a pass during Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Wofford College on July 26, 2023 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Photo: by Jared C. Tilton (Getty Images)

Completions: 22
Receiving Yards: 296
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Shi Smith
Position: WR
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 190 lbs
Birth Place: Union, SC, USA
High School: Union County (SC)
College: South Carolina (Southeastern Conference)

Braxton Berrios | Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Wide receiver River Cracraft #85 of the Miami Dolphins (L) and wide receiver Braxton Berrios #0 (R) of the Miami Dolphins walk through the stadiums tunnel and out onto the field before a preseason game agains the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo: by Bryan Cereijo (Getty Images)

Completions: 18
Receiving Yards: 145
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Braxton Berrios
Position: WR
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Raleigh, NC, USA
High School: Leesville Road (NC)
College: Miami (FL) (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Ray-Ray McCloud III | San Francisco 49ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 29: Ray-Ray McCloud III #3 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo: by Tim Nwachukwu (Getty Images)

Completions: 14
Receiving Yards: 243
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Ray-Ray McCloud III
Position: WR
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 26
Experience: 6
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 190 lbs
Birth Place: Tampa, FL, USA
High School: Sickles (FL)
College: Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Justin Watson | Kansas City Chiefs

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Justin Watson #84 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 15
Receiving Yards: 315
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Justin Watson
Position: WR
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Bridgeville, PA, USA
High School: South Fayette (PA)
College: Pennsylvania (Ivy League)

Kadarius Toney | Kansas City Chiefs

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a five yard touchdown reception against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: by Gregory Shamus (Getty Images)

Completions: 16
Receiving Yards: 171
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Kadarius Toney
Position: WR
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 193 lbs
Birth Place: Mobile, AL, USA
High School: Blount (AL)
College: Florida (Southeastern Conference)

Kendall Hinton | Denver Broncos

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 11: Kendall Hinton #9 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball in the first half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo: by Jamie Schwaberow (Getty Images)

Completions: 24
Receiving Yards: 311
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Kendall Hinton
Position: WR
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 26
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 195 lbs
Birth Place: Durham, NC, USA
High School: Southern Durham (NC)
College: Wake Forest (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Rashod Bateman | Baltimore Ravens

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: Rashod Bateman #7 of the Baltimore Ravens and Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers compete for a ball during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo: by Mike Ehrmann (Getty Images)

Completions: 15
Receiving Yards: 285
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Rashod Bateman
Position: WR
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 197 lbs
Birth Place: Tifton, GA, USA
High School: Tift County (GA)
College: Minnesota (Big Ten Conference)

Robbie Chosen | Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: From left, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle #17, cornerback Kader Kohou #4, wide receiver Robbie Chosen #3, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins walk onto the field before a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo: by Bryan Cereijo (Getty Images)

Completions: 20
Receiving Yards: 282
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Robbie Chosen
Position: WR
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 30
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Teaneck, NJ, USA
High School: Plantation (FL)
College: Temple (American Athletic Conference)

Tre’Quan Smith | New Orleans Saints

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 20: Tre’Quan Smith #10 of the New Orleans Saints makes a catch as Antonio Hamilton #33 of the Arizona Cardinals defends during the 4th quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 19
Receiving Yards: 278
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Tre’Quan Smith
Position: WR
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 210 lbs
Birth Place: Delray Beach, FL, USA
High School: Village Academy (FL)
College: UCF (American Athletic Conference)

Damiere Byrd | Carolina Panthers

