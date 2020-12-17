Fantasy Football Semifinals: Here are the QBs and RBs to help you take the crown

So, you made it through your first round of the playoffs and you’re on to the semifinals. Congratulations! I would like to take a moment to pat my degenerate self on the back — of 27 fantasy football rosters, I had 17 make the playoffs, and all 17 are on to the next round. That was easily my best week ever in fantasy football, so excuse me while I continue to revel in it.



We can only revel for so long, however. Last week’s victory is in the rearview, and it’s time to make our plan of attack for the next round. After all, in the infamous words of Herm Edwards, “you play to win the game.”

