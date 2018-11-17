In case you missed it, Scottish dart player Gary Anderson defeated Dutchman Wesley Harms 10-2 to earn a spot in the quarterfinals of the Gland Slam of Darts. But the match was not without a whiff of controversy. In a post-match interview, Harms claimed that he wasn’t able to play to the best of his abilities because there was a terrible smell on stage that likely came from the posterior of his opponent. He said Anderson left a “fragrant smell” behind and that it will “take [him] two nights to lose this smell from my nose.”

Those might have seemed like harsh comments coming from a likely frustrated loser, but it’s not as though Anderson did a great job defending the honor of his ass. Rather than play the “whoever smelt it, dealt it” card, the Scotsman went some serious lengths to deny any and all accusations.

You can see the look of frustration build in Anderson’s eyes as the interviewer continues to press him about the possibility of his passed gas. He thought that swearing on his children’s life and some self-deprecation about shitting himself when he farts would get him out of this hot wind, but like any good journalist, the interviewer kept pushing. Anderson’s cracks definitely started to show near the end of the clip when he got into the details of where the smell was specifically coming from, and what it smelled like—details that probably should have been given within the first couple questions about the dart fart. Hell, even his face after the final question looks like he’s holding in another rump ripper.

Obviously men accused of such things are presumed innocent until proven guilty, but the Scottish dart player’s actions don’t seem to be consistent with that of an innocent man.