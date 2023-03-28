Jackass Tournament: Results from a spirited Elite Eight

Tournament season is in full effect, and things are no different here at Deadspin. Our Jackass Tournament rolls on with an action-packed Elite Eight, as voted on by you, the people. Isn’t democracy swell?
No. 1 Brett Favre (narrowly) defeats No. 9 Skip Bayless
In the closest game of the tournament thus far, the gunslinger outdueled Skip Bayless to advance to the first Jackass Final Four. The No. 1 seed of the tournament escaped an upset, gaining 51 percent of the votes over his big-mouth competitor to seal the victory.
No. 13 Antonio Brown defeats No. 5 Jackson Mahomes
You really couldn’t go wrong with either of these yahoos as they’ve both been downright despicable during their time in the limelight. While Brown’s been relatively quiet of late other than becoming part owner of a football team in the National Arena League, his past indiscretions were more than enough in voters’ minds for him to advance to the Final Four. Jackson Mahomes is still a jackwagon, but he just got beat out by a bigger tool on this day.
No. 7 Herschel Walker beat No. 2 Aaron Rodgers
Based on seeding, this one looks like an upset on the surface, but it really isn’t. While the whole Aaron Rodgers “experience” has gotten stale, Herschel Walker has proven himself to be a deplorable human and hypocrite over the past couple of years. Nothing he says should be trusted or taken seriously. So, A-Rod never really stood a chance in this one, and it wasn’t even close.
No. 11 Daniel Snyder bounced No. 3 Trevor Bauer
This matchup is one the oddsmakers predicted to be much closer, but ol’ Danny Snyder came through with the upset, taking 62 percent of the vote. This was tough since both men have been accused of allegedly committing similar offenses. Surely, plenty of Washington Commanders fans voted here, as everyone (including some NFL owners) is ready to send Snyder and his family packing.