Jackass Tournament: Results from a spirited Elite Eight

Lists

Jackass Tournament: Results from a spirited Elite Eight

What happened when these titans of jackassery went head to head?

By
Criss Partee
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Jackass Tournament: Results from a spirited Elite Eight
Graphic: Getty Images

Tournament season is in full effect, and things are no different here at Deadspin. Our Jackass Tournament rolls on with an action-packed Elite Eight, as voted on by you, the people. Isn’t democracy swell?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 6

No. 1 Brett Favre (narrowly) defeats No. 9 Skip Bayless

No. 1 Brett Favre (narrowly) defeats No. 9 Skip Bayless

Image for article titled Jackass Tournament: Results from a spirited Elite Eight
Photo: AP

In the closest game of the tournament thus far, the gunslinger outdueled Skip Bayless to advance to the first Jackass Final Four. The No. 1 seed of the tournament escaped an upset, gaining 51 percent of the votes over his big-mouth competitor to seal the victory.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 6

No. 13 Antonio Brown defeats No. 5 Jackson Mahomes

No. 13 Antonio Brown defeats No. 5 Jackson Mahomes

Image for article titled Jackass Tournament: Results from a spirited Elite Eight
Photo: AP

You really couldn’t go wrong with either of these yahoos as they’ve both been downright despicable during their time in the limelight. While Brown’s been relatively quiet of late other than becoming part owner of a football team in the National Arena League, his past indiscretions were more than enough in voters’ minds for him to advance to the Final Four. Jackson Mahomes is still a jackwagon, but he just got beat out by a bigger tool on this day.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 6

No. 7 Herschel Walker beat No. 2 Aaron Rodgers

No. 7 Herschel Walker beat No. 2 Aaron Rodgers

Image for article titled Jackass Tournament: Results from a spirited Elite Eight
Photo: AP

Based on seeding, this one looks like an upset on the surface, but it really isn’t. While the whole Aaron Rodgers “experience” has gotten stale, Herschel Walker has proven himself to be a deplorable human and hypocrite over the past couple of years. Nothing he says should be trusted or taken seriously. So, A-Rod never really stood a chance in this one, and it wasn’t even close.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 6

No. 11 Daniel Snyder bounced No. 3 Trevor Bauer

No. 11 Daniel Snyder bounced No. 3 Trevor Bauer

Image for article titled Jackass Tournament: Results from a spirited Elite Eight
Photo: AP

This matchup is one the oddsmakers predicted to be much closer, but ol’ Danny Snyder came through with the upset, taking 62 percent of the vote. This was tough since both men have been accused of allegedly committing similar offenses. Surely, plenty of Washington Commanders fans voted here, as everyone (including some NFL owners) is ready to send Snyder and his family packing.

Advertisement

6 / 6