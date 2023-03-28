Jackass Tournament: Results from a spirited Elite Eight

You really couldn’t go wrong with either of these yahoos as they’ve both been downright despicable during their time in the limelight. While Brown’s been relatively quiet of late other than becoming part owner of a football team in the National Arena League, his past indiscretions were more than enough in voters’ minds for him to advance to the Final Four. Jackson Mahomes is still a jackwagon, but he just got beat out by a bigger tool on this day.