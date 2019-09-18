Photo: Joe Sargent (Getty)

Hours after Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez was arrested yesterday in Pittsburgh on behalf of Lee County (Florida) authorities for a pair of child solicitation charges, he was also charged in Pennsylvania’s Westmoreland County with a slew of felonies that includes statutory sexual assault.

According to a probable cause affidavit by Pennsylvania state police, the victim told investigators that she and Vázquez started talking over social media in 2017, then started communicating by cell phone. (The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that the two met for the first time “at the stadium in Pennsylvania,” then began talking on social media.) One night, per the Pennsylvania probable cause affidavit, the victim told police that Vázquez drove to her home, where he penetrated her with the tip of his penis. At the time, she was 13 years old.

State police then talked to Vázquez. He confirmed to investigators that he drove to the girl’s home in 2017, according to the probable cause affidavit, and he described the victim to police as “already being ready.” When police asked “ready for what” he responded with “for sex,” according to the affidavit. Vázquez then told police that he and the victim had “sex but not really,” per the court record. He left because he had to get ready for a game that night.

Pirates players were reportedly cautioned against speaking about Vazquez’s arrest or the charges against him, though Chris Archer spoke at length about the case, saying:

“Whether it’s true or untrue,” Archer said, “somebody’s life is going to be—and has already been—deeply affected by this.” [...] “These allegations are very, very serious,” he said. “The term that was used earlier was heinous. Again, right now, as far as we know, they’re just allegations. There’s not a lot we can say. I do have a 14-year-old sister. So, it’s something that hits home. In the U.S., you’re innocent until proven guilty. So until due process is completely played out, we’re hoping that this stuff’s not true.”

In addition to the two child solicitation charges in Florida, Vazquez now faces three additional felonies and one misdemeanor in Pennsylvania: statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.

Vázquez was denied bond at a hearing yesterday, with prosecution citing their concerns that Vázquez was a flight risk.