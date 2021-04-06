Fernando Tatis writhing in pain has ruined everything

Fernando Tatis Jr. injured himself on a swing. Blech! Image : AP

This is what happens when you believe in something good:

Aim low, kids. Aim so low no one will even care if you succeed.

Tatis suffered a partial shoulder dislocation and will get an MRI. What’s unknown is how long he could be out. But it doesn’t look good, that’s for sure. And while he’s had minor shoulder dislocations in the past, nothing quite as severe. Even Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after the game that he’s never seen Tatis in so much pain before.

Maybe it just looks bad. Maybe it’s only a couple weeks, good as new, forget it ever happened. That’s all we can hope for. It sounds silly, but the Dodgers have made the silly something we have to discuss with their depth and level of talent and management and fuck them, but even a month or so wit hout Tatis would probably kill any chance the Padres have of outlasting the Dodgers in the division. Not that they had much of a chance of that, but that’s the ridiculous pace you have to be on to even consider rolling in the Dodgers’ hood.

Love is pain, people.

Probably need the good side of baseball to try and maintain balance. So here’s Randy Arozarena going full Matrix:

It’s kind of amazing, and it’s been going on for years, that as teams try to emulate the Rays’ success on a budget they always miss the part that they catch everything. Too focused on the cost-savings. Every good Rays team has been based on being a collapsed star of a defense where no light can escape.

That said, Arozarena isn’t rated as one of their best defenders. Except he can do stuff like that.