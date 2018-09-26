Photo: Matt Marton (AP)

White Sox pitcher Jace Fry got his first career start Wednesday, against the Indians. It wasn’t a real start—the White Sox tabbed this one as a bullpen game, and Fry only pitched one inning—but, hey, a career first! Meanwhile, while he and his teammates were out there getting pounded by the Indians, it appears that his fiancée (or recent fiancée), Kelsi Blalock, was nuking their relationship via social media.

This tweet contains screenshots of four Instagram photos featuring Blalock and Fry. In each, Blalock appears to have recently changed the caption to something darker than what must’ve originally been there. For example:

The caption reads “26th birthday at the ballpark: wasting another year of my life on a sociopath.” Judging by the replies—“So cute! Happy birthday!!!”—this new caption would seem to be a more recent edit. They get darker from there:

Ouch. Blalock tweeted these out around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, but in the time since seems to have deleted the Instagram photos from her page. She also tweeted the following:

Jace and Kelsi still have an active wedding page on The Knot, in case you’d like to shop their registry.

H/t Pat