2) Jesus Shuttlesworth (He Got Game) vs 7) Calvin Cambridge (Like Mike)

Calvin gets his chance to see if he’s more than a better version of The 6th Man because things have gotten real very quickly as these two characters and movies could not be more tonally different than one another despite being released within four years of each other. Calvin finally gets a dad in Like Mike, and even though Jesus goes to the college his dad, on a leave from prison, lobbied him to go to, Denzel ends the picture still incarcerated.

While one assumes Jesus went on to have a storied NBA career, we never actually see his future. We visibly witness Calvin posterize David Robinson, swipe the ball from Tracy McGrady, dunk from the free-throw line, and cross over Vince Carter — in hindsight, that last one is not too impressive.

At one point in He Got Game, old-ass Denzel Washington gets a bucket on Jesus, who eventually discards his father’s attempt to win the game — and his freedom — with the angst of a scorned teenager (and who could blame him). I think playing against your dad with all the history they have is more of a mental hurdle than anything, and I’m not going to knock the young man for that. (Critic’s corner: Ray Allen was surprisingly good in He Got Game, and deserved more roles than that and Harvard Man.)

That said, if this exercise has taught us anything, it’s that you don’t actually have to be better than your opponent on the court in order to advance in make believe. Well that, and the first round tallies told us people still love Jesus Shuttlesworth.