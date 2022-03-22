1) Billy Hoyle (White Men Can’t Jump) vs 9) Jim Halpert (The Office)

Billy Hoyle and Jim Halpert are lovable smart asses who can’t seem to figure out their relationships. The best seasons of The Office were when we still didn’t know if Halpert and Pam Beasley would get together. Pam shutting down Jim’s advance during Casino Night was every bit as heart-wrenching as Hoyle’s inability to listen to Gloria. (Hoyle isn’t stupid, he’s dangerous… to himself.)

However, this isn’t a contest of love lives, it’s about basketball, and even though Jim eventually marries Pam, and Gloria leaves Billy, Billy is the better on-court player. Additionally, I’m 100 percent more fascinated with what happens with Gloria and Billy because you know that couple isn’t over. We’ve all been in — or at least witnessed — a relationship that isn’t healthy for either party, but they love each other too much to ever end it. Pam and Jim are so perfect and annoying by the end of The Office that people flipped on TV’s power duo.

As iconic and beloved as both of these properties are, Billy Ho isn’t falling for Jim’s behind the back crossover more than once, and he also consistently beat/didn’t struggle with guys bigger than Roy and Darryl. (Technically, Dunder Mifflin’s office-based workforce prevailed over the warehouse crew, but Michael got intimidated out of the spoils of victory. Same with Jim. He impressed Pam and was the best player on the court*, but Pam still went home with Roy — even twisting the knife with the, “Let’s get you in a hot bath” comment that Jim absolutely overheard.)

*Kevin Malone was not on the court.