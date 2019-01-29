Photo: Harry How (Getty)

The Nevada Athletic Commission has finally gotten around to handing out some punishments for the post-fight dustup that occurred at UFC 229.



Khabib Nurmagomedov, who went flying into the crowd after submitting Conor McGregor in order to fight a member of McGregor’s crew, was hit with a nine-month ban and a $500,000 fine, but he will have the ability to reduce the suspension to six months:

It’s not exactly clear what lessons Khabib would have to share in an anti-bullying PSA. That it’s not okay to get mad when a guy keeps saying bigoted shit about you, I guess?

McGregor, whose racist pre-fight shit-talking is what got Nurmagomedov so angry in the first place, got off with a lighter punishment. He’ll be suspended for six months and will have to pay a $50,000 fine:

Advertisement

The commission did take a moment to call out McGregor’s pre-fight antics, calling them “embarrassing”:

So you’ll have to wait until at least April to see these two fight again, hopefully within the confines of the designated fighting zone.