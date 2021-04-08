Filthy rich NFL owners aren’t quite as rich as other sports' fat cats, according to new list

David Tepper is F.U. rich. Image : Getty Images

In American sports, everybody is always trying to catch up to the NFL. They have the biggest ratings, the largest fan base, and new stadiums constantly trying to out-gargantuan the others. It’s also a league full of shrewd business people who don’t have to pay guaranteed contracts.

Advertisement

But according to a new list from Forbes, it doesn’t mean that NFL owners are sports’ richest, as the league only has one representative among the world’s 10 richest team owners. Charlotte Panthers honcho David Tepper landed in eighth place with a net worth of $14.5 billion. In case you forgot, Tepper bought the team in 2018 for an estimated $2.2 billion…in cash. The dude is so rich, he had the money on him! He probably just pulled out his phone, got on Cash App, and sent the money straight to Roger Goodell.

While Tepper is the lone NFL owner on the Top 10 leaderboard, the NFL still has the most representatives on the list at seven, and they’re followed by the NBA, soccer, hockey, baseball, and cricket (first place!). So, the next time you hear someone complaining when an athlete signs a huge contract, just remind them that it’s chump change to the people who are cutting the checks.

Here’s the rest of the list:

1. Mukesh Ambani (Mumbai Indians), net worth: $84.5 billion

2. Steve Ballmer (Los Angeles Clippers), net worth: $68.7 billion

3. Dan Gilbert (Cleveland Cavaliers), net worth: $51.9 billion

4. François Pinault & Family (Stade Rennais FC), net worth: $42.3 billion

5. Dietrich Mateschitz (New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Racing) net worth: $26.9 billion

6. Robert Pera (Memphis Grizzlies), net worth: $18.3 billion

7. Steve Cohen (New York Mets), net worth: $16 billion

8. (tie) Roman Abramovich (Chelsea FC), net worth: $14.5 billion

8. (tie) David Tepper (Carolina Panther), net worth: $14.5 billion

10. Joseph Tsai (Brooklyn Nets), net worth: $11.6 billion

11. Philip Anschutz (Los Angeles Kings, LA Galaxy), net worth: $10.1 billion

12. Jerry Jones (Dallas Cowboys), net worth: $8.9 billion

13. Hasso Plattner & Family (San Jose Sharks), net worth: $8.3 billion

14.Stanley Kroenke (Arsenal, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids), net worth: $8.2 billion

Advertisement

15. Shahid Khan (Jacksonville Jaguars), net worth: $8 billion

16. Stephen Ross (Miami Dolphins), net worth: $7 billion

17. Robert Kraft (New England Patriots, New England Revolution), net worth: $6.9 billion

Advertisement

18. (tie) Dmitry Rybolovlev (FC Monaco), net worth: $6.7 billion

18. (tie) Micky Arison (Miami Heat), net worth: $6.7 billion

20. Arthur Blank (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United FC), net worth: $6.2 billion