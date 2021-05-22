Five pitchers whose Cy Young-caliber seasons are going unnoticed

Taijuan Walker is shelved, — like most Mets, right now — but has been brilliant. Image : Getty Images

Baseball has gone through an entire “repressed Catholic kid going into th ei r freshman year of college”-type transformation over the past several years. With baseball moving ever closer to a “three true outcomes” game, several pitchers have revitalized their careers and several more have just started to find success at the big league level. The number of solid pitchers in Major League Baseball has never been higher, but since guys like Jacob deGrom, Trevor Bauer, Gerrit Cole, Tyler Glasnow, and Corbin Burnes exist, most of their incredible seasons will fly by with very few other than hardcores noticing. Well not today!



Today, we’re giving praise to all the pitchers who’ve been shutting down opposing offenses without any of the acclaim that the guys I listed receive on the reg.

Note: Just because somebody is on this list does not mean that zero people have noticed how great they’ve been. You might have noticed how your team’s ace has been lights out this season, but someone on the other side of the country might not have. Also, I won’t be including any of the pitchers who’ve thrown a no-hitter this year. Yes, Carlos Rodon and John Means are having career years, but after they threw those no-no’s, people started to take notice.

So who’s still waiting for proper props?