Five-year-old Ariel Young emerges from coma almost two weeks after accident caused by Britt Reid

Five-year-old Ariel Young has reportedly awoken from a coma resulting from an accident caused by Britt Reid. Screenshot : GoFundMe

Finally, some good news. Ariel Young, the five-year-old that was injured in the car accident with Britt Reid, is out of her coma. The update was posted by Tiffany Verhulst last night on the GoFundMe page for Ariel’s family that says “Ariel is awake.” While the post doesn’t go into any other details about her condition, it is relieving to see that she is making progress.



Last week, Verhulst thanked donors for their support.



“Thank you to everyone who continues to pray for Ariel and support the family,” Verhulst wrote last Thursday. “She remains in a coma and there are no changes today. I’m hopeful that the next time I update this page, it’s with better news.”



Reid, who is under investigation for DUI, initially was placed on administrative leave by the Kansas City Chiefs. His contract has since expired, and he’s currently not employed by the Chiefs.



According to the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs’ last comment on the matter was last week, stating that they are assisting local authorities, adding, “Our focus remains on Ariel on her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”



The silence both legally and from the league surrounding the Britt Reid issue is deafening, and my anger towards it grows by the day. Apparently, it’s “under investigation,” but I’m baffled as to what is taking so long. He admitted to drinking and caused an accident with injuries. It’s now been 12 days since the crash on February 4, and charges still haven’t been filed.

