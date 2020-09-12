Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
College Football

Florida Man Joins Too Many Other Florida People at Florida St. Football Game in Obviously Too Crowded Stadium

dearbea
DeArbea Walker
Filed to:we're all going to die
we're all going to diecovid-19florida
Save
There’s more red than their should be in this image.
There’s more red than their should be in this image.
Screenshot: ABC-TV

Yes, college football is back, and so are fans packing the stands… Or at least in the Sunshine State.

Advertisement

Would we expect anything different?

As Florida State experienced a rain delay against Georgia Tech, you wouldn’t be able to tell because the stadium visibly was over 50 percent full — well over the 20-25 percent limit they announced would be a game-day crowd this season.

Advertisement

It’s a global pandemic going on, but what the heck… people need their college football, right?

G/O Media may get a commission
TaoTronics 1500W Ceramic Heater
TaoTronics 1500W Ceramic Heater
Use the promo code WARM006

Florida’s COVID-19 daily average of new positive cases is well over 3,000, significantly lower than their upward trend earlier this summer. However, they still are one of the most infected states in the country.

But who knows if that is even true because their Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this summer asked for the Department of Health to hide the accurate count of cases and fatalities.

Advertisement

DeSantis has been influencing the skewing of the data for months, so the state has never had an accurate count of positive cases, making the situation in Tallahassee even more frightening.

Just this week, the local school districts are feuding with state government officials on how or if they can release COVID-19 positive cases and information to parents.

Advertisement

On top of that story, Florida State reported that 700 additional students tested positive on their campus this week with a 7.32 percent positive rate. This was the highest total case jump in a week.

And it’s higher than the five percent positive rate average in the U.S. last week.

Advertisement

Walking into a stadium knowing that information, on top of the over 195,000 American deaths at the hands of this virus, how could you be comfortable cheering the stands?

I get that people want sports, but at what cost?

Especially when it’s out in the open that many people are increasingly coming up with heart inflammation, lung damage, and blood clots that are being spotted months after victims are being deemed as recovered?

Advertisement

Young or old, asymptomatic or severe, if you catch this virus, no one is immune from harm it continues to inflict, so why are they taking a chance on it?

I guess we can just drum it up to Florida being Florida.

People need to sit with themselves to hash out exactly why they feel their life or someone else’s is less important than a football game.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin

The Deadspin 2020 NFL Previews, NFC North: The 'No One Else Wanted to Preview This Stale Division' Division

Fans at Arrowhead Can Go Kick Rocks

The Deadspin 2020 NFL Previews, AFC North: Young Guns and Scumbag Ben

Watson and Mahomes Prove the NFL As You Knew It No Longer Exists