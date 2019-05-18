Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

For the first time in NCAA tournament history, a softball team hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back homers in a single game. Florida State smashed for dingers in a row in the Seminoles’ eventual 12-1 win over South Florida on Saturday. The game was over after five innings.



Outside of the tournament context, this feat also ties Florida State for the single-game consecutive home runs record. The last time this was accomplished was in 2016 when South Dakota State did it.

The four homers came from Zoe Casas, Cali Harrod, Carsyn Gordon and Sydney Sherrill.

The fifth batter of the inning, Elizabeth Mason, ended the streak when she hit a pop-up into center field, though it was close to extending it as the ball was caught on the warning track. The next to batters grounded out and struck out, respectively, to end the inning.

Advertisement

Last year’s defending champions (and this year’s ACC champions) will play the final game of their regional on Sunday, where they’ll look to expand their home run total beyond 103.