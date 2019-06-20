Screenshot: MiLB

A minor league baseball game between Norfolk and Scranton Wilkes-Barre went into the bottom of the 10th inning with Norfolk leading 6-5. With the tying run at second, Scranton’s Breyvic Valera hit a ball down the right field line that looked destined to tie the game and put Valera on second with a stand-up double. Instead, it turned into a game-winning inside the park home run, because, well, you just have to see for yourself:



Norfolk right fielder Anderson Feliz seemed to have completely forgotten the score, and must have thought that Scranton only needed one more run to win the game. Having accepted his team’s fate before the ball even hit the ground, he slowly jogged over to the ball and tossed it to a fan. Oops!

Be mad at Feliz if you want, but at least he saved the few fans still attendance from having to watch even more extra-innings minor league baseball.