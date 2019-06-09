Photo: Doug Benc (Getty)

The Fort Myers News-Press is reporting that Tony Joiner, former standout football player at the University of Florida, has been arrested and charged with murdering his wife.



Joiner’s wife, Heyzel Obando, was found dead in her home in February 2016. It wasn’t until two months after her body was discovered that police ruled her death a homicide, and it wasn’t until yesterday that an arrest was made in the case. Joiner has been charged with second-degree murder. The News-Press reports that Joiner had previously been arrested twice on domestic violence charges.

Joiner played for the Gators from 2004-2007, during Urban Meyer’s tenure as head coach. He played in 47 games as a defensive back, including the 2006 national championship against Ohio State. He was the captain of the 2007 team, which also featured Aaron Hernandez.

