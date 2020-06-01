Former IU Football Player Shot And Killed During Night of Violence in Indianapolis

Former IU football player Chris Beaty was shot and killed amidst demonstrations in Indianapolis this weekend. Image: Twitter

Chris Beaty, a former Indiana University football player, was shot and killed over the weekend in Indianapolis as demonstrations in response to the murder of George Floyd became violent.

Beaty was 38.



According to the Indianapolis Star, Beaty was shot multiple times late Saturday night and was pronounced dead at the scene.



Another man, Dorian Murrell, 18, was shot and killed in Indianapolis early Sunday morning. The shootings appear to be separate incidents.



On Sunday, Indianapolis Police confirmed that one arrest has been made in connection to one of the fatal shootings. However, authorities did not say which shooting the suspect was involved in.



As of now, it is not clear if any of these Indianapolis shootings were in direct response to the demonstrations against the murder of George Floyd.



Beaty was a defensive lineman for the Hoosiers, and graduated from Indiana University in 2004. After graduating, he became a local business owner and entrepreneur. He ran nightclubs and, in 2011, opened his own events promotion company, “Fresh Marketing.”



And just this year, in response to COVID-19, he started “Worldwide Masks,” a fashion forward mask line designed to keep citizens safe during the pandemic.



Despite having a busy career, Beaty remained involved with IU football personnel throughout his life.



In late April, he posted a tweet with IU head coach, Tom Allen and IU alumni.



Late this morning, Coach Allan released a statement calling Beaty’s death “devastating.”

Beaty’s teammates, coaches, and acquaintances also shared their messages for the slain Indianapolis legend.

