Photo: Duane Burleson (Getty Images), Bob Levey (Getty Images)

Former major leaguers Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo were killed in a car crash in Venezuela Thursday, as reported by the Orange County Register. Valbuena was 33; Castillo was 37.

Advertisement

The crash reportedly occurred in Yaracuy after Valbuena and Castillo had played a baseball game for the Lara Cardinals. The car hit a rock that had rolled onto the road; authorities are investigating whether foul play was involved. According to reporter Heberlizeth Gonzalez, the two other people in the vehicle, the driver and former Diamondbacks infielder Carlos Rivero, survived because they were wearing seat belts, whereas Valbuena and Castillo were ejected from the car.

Advertisement

Valbuena played for 11 seasons in his major-league career. His last stint was for the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. Castillo played a total of five seasons, four of them for the Pittsburgh Pirates. His final season was with the Giants and Astros in 2008.