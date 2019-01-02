Photo: Joe Sargent (Getty)

Since the Steelers drafted Antonio Brown before the 2010 season, he’s averaged 93 receptions, 1,245 receiving yards, and more than eight touchdowns a season. He’s led the league in receptions twice; he’s led the league in yards twice; he’s made the Pro Bowl seven times; he’s been a first-team All-Pro four times. The Steelers have won better than 65 percent of their games over that span.

Prior to this season, Brown missed seven total regular season games over eight years as a pro. This, his ninth NFL season, has ended poorly, but on the whole the Steelers can be happy with that draft choice. That they got Brown with the 195th pick makes it, well, a touchdown.

Now, here, my friends, is a truly incredible take, from former NFL scout and current gravel brain Greg Gabriel:

So that’s why! NFL scouts knew all along there was no way Brown could make it nine full seasons into a Hall of Fame career before those “issues while he was in college” would rear their ugly head. Truly the teams that passed on him so that they could take Arrelious Benn and Mardy Gilyard and Marcus Easley knew exactly what they were doing.

Me too, Greg. Me too.