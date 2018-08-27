Former WWE personality Jason Sensation, who made a name for himself in wrestling during the late 1990s by doing solid impressions of famous wrestlers—most notably Owen Hart during an infamous skit with D-Generation X—threatened to kill himself inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto during tonight’s RAW:

Sensation’s Twitter account was deactivated shortly after this tweet was posted, but not before it was taken seriously by people in and around wrestling and tonight’s event:

Advertisement

Wrestling Inc. later reported that Sensation eventually told Vince Russo that the tweet was intended as a joke, which seems to be supported by this latest update:

Advertisement

Solid tip: Do not joke about bringing a loaded gun into an arena full of people for the purpose of killing yourself during a televised event. That’s actually not funny at all!

H/t Nicole