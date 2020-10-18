Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
FOX's camera crew didn’t think the Giants could make a play, either

dfoote95
Dustin Foote
Filed to:Blind squirrel
Blind squirrelNY GiantsDaniel Jones
Witness this man making a play for his football team!
Image: (Getty Images)

Surprise! The Giants are… winning a football game?

Look, anyone that can make a play on the Giants deserves his praise. Today, that may go to their quarterback, Daniel Jones.

Big Blue is 0-5, but headed to halftime this week with a three-point lead over the Football Team, thanks to this play from Jones.

The second-year QB broke off a 49-yard run that faked everyone out... including the cameraman.

The winless Giants have not had a playmaker all season. Star running back Saquon Barkley tore his ACL in Week 2. Jones, who has also lost WR Sterling Shepard to injury, threw 2 touchdowns and 5 interceptions heading into the week.

The team’s young receiving corps have been fine… when Jones gets the ball out, which is a rare sight at MetLife.

The Giants, of course, can always squander their lead at any moment. By the time this story publishes, I wouldn’t be surprised if Washington gets back in the game, picks Jones off, or gets a safety.

All options are on the table.

But, for now, this must feel good for Giants fans. For one moment, albeit for a 49-yard scramble, they may have forgotten that they are still in contention for the number one draft pick in 2021. That pick will likely be a quarterback.

But we’ll let Giants fans have their moment. Anyone on this godforsaken team that can make a play deserves an honorable mention.

