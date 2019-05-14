Leave a pitch in one of Freddie Freeman’s hot zones, and you’ll regret it. The Braves first baseman’s own son learned that lesson the hard way. Locate those strikes, kid.



This was a tense game of backyard baseball, as recorded by Freeman’s wife Chelsea. The tyke scored an inside-the-park homer, but Freddie answered with a towering shot that left the little lad in awe. The Braves player made sure to flip the bat on his following hit.

This game must have been a wake-up call for Charlie, who was locked in during batting practice earlier this month:

Do the right thing, kid. Put the next pitch in Daddy’s armpit.

H/t to Ben