Between games of a Memorial Day doubleheader, the Fresno Grizzlies displayed a video on the big screen for the holiday. Backed by a selection from Ronald Reagan’s first inaugural address—the parts about freedom and dignity and how America will never surrender, not the parts about shrinking the federal government—the video displayed various scenes of war and dead soldiers, as well as clips of Donald Trump and a space shuttle launch.



But when it reached the part of the speech where Reagan addressed “the enemies of freedom,” the following images were shown: A protester in a beanie with an anti-fascist slogan, Kim Jong-un, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Fidel Castro, protesters holding a “NO TRUMP NO KKK” signs, and protesters holding an “ANTIFA” sign.

If you can believe it, some people complained about this, and not just because Fidel Castro has been dead since 2016. It’s pretty clear that whoever put the video on the big screen didn’t bother to watch the whole thing. The Grizzlies admitted as much.

Let this be a lesson to baseball teams everywhere: Do not just run random YouTube videos on your field’s big screen. If you do, make it that video where the cat says “Hey.”