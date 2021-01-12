Frosh phenom Paige Bueckers is living up to the hype at UConn, but no one is paying attention

Freshman phenom Paige Bueckers is doing it all for UConn. Image : AP

No matter the circumstances, women always get ignored.



Amid a moment in which people are fixated on myriad other things besides sports, it makes sense that “games” are taking a back seat. But even if we weren’t existing during a quadruple whammy of a global pandemic, political anarchy, historic social issues, and continued racial unrest, the majority of sports fans would still find a way to disregard women’s basketball.



We saw it in the bubble during the WNBA season as people tuned in to watch them kneel, peacefully protest, and stand against Kelly Loeffler. And while ratings went up, there was little talk about what went on during the games.



(Ya know, it is possible to shed light on the important ways WNBA players have always used their platforms for social and racial change, while also discussing how good they are at basketball. People do it all the time when it comes to the men in the NBA.)



That same disregard is taking place for Paige Bueckers at UConn, as the freshmen phenom is the team’s best player — but no one seems to be noticing.



The team that’s been the face of women’s college basketball since the mid-90s is currently undefeated (7-0), but has had their schedule ravaged by COVID-19, like most teams playing during a pandemic. So far, at least six of UConn’s games have been canceled or postponed.



However, the games they have played have been a showcase for Bueckers who was heralded as the recruit that could end their five-year national championship drought. Up in Storrs, Connecticut, five years is an eternity, as it’s the longest they’ve gone without winning a title since their first in 1995. (And that’s a great trivia question.)



Bueckers, a 5-11 point guard, had a ton of hype surrounding her entering college due to her extensive preps resume. So far, she’s been just as good, or better, than advertised.

She currently leads UConn in points (18.9), assists (5.1), steals (2.7), 3-point percentage (50%), and minutes (34.9).

Paige Bueckers is a bucket.

Start paying attention.



