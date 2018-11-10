Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Loyola-Chicago might have began the night celebrating their Cinderella run to the Final Four in last season’s national tournament, but it was the Ramblers who were on the wrong end of a surprise upset on Friday.

After Loyola’s Clayton Cluster layup tied the game at 58, the Paladins got the ball to forward Clay Mounce with about three seconds remaining to score an emphatic game-winning dunk.

Furman, who have one NCAA Tournament win in 99 seasons, was no slouch in this game. They led the Ramblers 23-8 in the first half before the Paladins got hit with a 20-0 run. The win snapped Loyola’s eight-game home winning streak and 16-game nonconference home win streak. All Furman needs is a lovable elderly super fan to become the sport’s new mid-major darling.

