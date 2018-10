Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The first tiebreaker baseball game of the day has been highly entertaining, with the Brewers and Cubs locked in a pitchers’ duel all afternoon. But we all know an extra game is just a chance for one of the best baseball plays: A catcher getting hit in the dick and balls.

Willson Contreras took a pitch to the dick and balls in the top of the eighth inning. It got worse: Minutes later, the Brewers took a 3-1 lead.