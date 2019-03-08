The surging Penguins beat the stumbling Blue Jackets 3-0 on Thursday, but it was not a bloodless victory. Little-used Pittsburgh winger Garrett Wilson—who’s scored one goal in 35 games this year—had a classic fourth-liner night all-around, injuring himself in a couple different ways despite only 4:40 minutes of ice time.

In the first period, Wilson blocked a slap shot from Seth Jones squarely with his foot, which is a good idea if you want to endear yourself to your teammates but not so much if you want to walk in the near future. Wilson hobbled off to the locker room immediately after getting hit with the puck. Here it is in real time:

But Wilson returned, and he wasn’t going to be shy for the rest of the game. In the second period, the scrub Wilson got into a fight with Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno that nobody in Columbus would have wanted to happen. The scrap was heavy on spinning and light on punching, but the scary and damaging moment came at the end, when Foligno fell to the ice and pulled Wilson face-first down with him, opening up an ugly but also kind of dashing cut on Wilson’s forehead.



Wilson, again, returned to the game just fine, and with a couple of shifts in the third period, he picked up two hits.