There was hope that when the New York Yankees called up Gary Sanchez that he’d be the team’s backstop of the future. Sanchez showed plenty of pop — he hit 33 home runs in 2017 in his first full season in the Bronx, and 34 in 2019 — but was also a defensive liability. He committed double-digit errors in those seasons, and was responsible for 18 passed balls in 2018, and 16 the year prior.

F ans could maybe overlook some of that when he was clubbing homers.

Gary Sanchez on his 493-foot home run & multi-home run game

But it all came crashing down. His 2020 numbers were dogshit — .147/.253/.365 — and Gerrit Cole wouldn’t even pitch to him. (Kyle Higashioka instead worked as the ace’s batterymate.)

In March 2022, New York shipped him and Gio Urshela to Minnesota in exchange for Josh Donaldson, IKF, and Ben Rortvedt.

Sanchez only spent one season in the Twin Cities, putting together a .205/ .282/ .377 slash line.

An eventful 2023 for Sanchez

Sanchez, 30, is now on his third team this season. In March, he signed a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants. He opted out of his contract after hitting .164/.319/.182 in 16 games with San Fran’s Triple-A squad. He inked a minor league deal with the Mets, and hit well enough to get a call-up . That lasted all of three games and seven plate appearances before being DFA’d.

Now he’s San Diego’s problem.