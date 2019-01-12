Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

It took two extra periods of play for the Georgetown Hoyas to take down the Providence Friars this afternoon, 96-90. But the home team wouldn’t have gotten to that second overtime in the first place were not for two freshman sinking two clutch shots, including one buzzer-beater, when the Hoyas needed them most.



The first shot came courtesy of the high-flying Mac McClung. The freshman proved that he could do more than just dunk when, with 3.9 seconds remaining, he caught the inbounds pass and made it just pass the Georgetown logo at center court before banking in his three-point heave that would send his team into the first overtime tied 73-73.

The second savior opportunity fell to James Akinjo. The freshman guard was fortunate enough to not have to force up a desperate heave like his teammate. Instead, he received the inbounds pass and dribbled around for about five seconds before shooting a long three of his own at the top of the arc. This time, the Hoyas didn’t have to hope the backboard would give them a fortunate bounce.

Georgetown has some future in this backcourt should both these players stay together for at least another year. Akinjo dropped 20 in this game and has been the Hoyas second-leading scorer for the season. McClung, meanwhile, has been a surprisingly solid since the expectations for the three-star recruit were at the level of a role player at best. He’s proven to be more than just a walking high school dunking mixtape—as well as Riff Raff’s cousin—McClung can actually play, dropping 16 points and grabbing six boards.

The Hoyas might not make any national headlines with the wins they get this year, but they’ve been fun as hell to watch.