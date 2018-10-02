Photo: Scott Cunningham (Getty)

The University of Georgia released a statement to media outlets on Monday revealing that the school is looking into alleged misconduct by one of its athletes. The statement was sent in response to inquiries about the alleged incident from UGASports.



According to UGASports’ sources, the incident involved Georgia baseball player Adam Sasser directing racist comments toward a member of the Georgia football team during Saturday’s game against Tennessee. The University’s statement did not name Sasser nor provide any details about the nature of the misconduct they are investigating:

“We are aware of a reported incident this weekend involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident at this time, I want to reemphasize that we do not c​ondone discriminatory behavior,” Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said. “The University’s Equal Opportunity Office thoroughly reviews all reported violations of our Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy to ensure an appropriate response.”

The school’s statement also included a quote from baseball coach Scott Stricklin, who said he is cooperating fully with the university’s inquiry.

Know anything about this? Get in touch at tips@deadspin.com.

[UGASports]