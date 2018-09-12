Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Showing the unbridled enthusiasm of an assistant special teams coach, Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott celebrated so hard after his team went up 7-0 on NC State last weekend that he tore his right biceps. He told reporters today that he will get surgery next week, which means Elliott will coach this Friday’s nationally televised game against Memphis with a fist-bump-shredded right arm, which is pretty cool I guess.



Unfortunately for the Panthers, Destin Coates’s first-quarter touchdown was all the scoring Georgia State had in them, as they then proceeded to spot the Wolfpack 41 straight points. Perhaps that’s for the best though, since Elliott’s body might have been broken beyond repair if they hit even, say, 17 points. Here is the full celebration, tip-to-tail.