Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the few people in sports who manages to strike the seemingly impossible balance between being a highly competitive, elite professional athlete—who does extremely rude dunks—and being a genuinely good guy.

Just look at what he did when a small fan gave him a year’s worth of her artwork as a present. When Giannis got up to give the little fan a hug, he said, “Thank you so much, this is amazing. It’s amazing. You did all this? Thank you, thank you.” Then she started crying! Aw.

May Giannis remain good forever.